Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with an all-new episode on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, featuring another new champion at the helm. By now, most fans have given up hopes of seeing superstars like Mattea Roach or Matt Amodio in this season, which has been particularly harsh on contestants. So far, very few contestants have managed to create a noteworthy streak, and none have reached the heights of those in the previous season.

In the upcoming episode, newly crowned champion Crystal Zhao, a tech consultant from Bloomington, Minnesota, will face off against Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, and Amanda Bain Wysocki, a social worker from Kansas City, Missouri.

Crystal Zhao did not have the best of rounds yesterday but managed to win the final round with conviction. She earned $4,199 on her debut day and would look forward to much more in the next few rounds.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Don't miss the Six masters, but only one will win it all!Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork . Stream on Hulu. Six masters, but only one will win it all! Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/tk76Cd5OWW

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A 2012 book review noted subjects that "sparked his ire": capital punishment, big tobacco & "the plight of the unjustly convicted"

This question is from the category "Novelists." This is quite common in the trivia world but may still prove to be a fascinating challenge in the upcoming round.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding a fun dynamic to the process.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question reads as follows:

Clue: A 2012 book review noted subjects that "sparked his ire": capital punishment, big tobacco & "the plight of the unjustly convicted"

Solution: John Grisham

One of the most popular American novelists of all time, John Grisham, wrote The Racketeer, whose review refers to the final solution in this round.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Crystal Zhao plays TONIGHT on If @IKEAUSA makes it, she can build itCrystal Zhao plays TONIGHT on #Jeopardy If @IKEAUSA makes it, she can build it 💪Crystal Zhao plays TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! https://t.co/v1rhhy2Usa

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Crystal Zhao, a tech consultant from Bloomington, Minnesota, Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, and Amanda Bain Wysocki, a social worker from Kansas City, Missouri.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes