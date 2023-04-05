Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 4, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on Tuesday, April 4 on KABC-TV. One-day winner Crystal Zhao competed against two new competitors in a knowledge-based quiz to keep her title as the reigning winner. Crystal is a tech consultant from Bloomington, Minnesota, who won $4,199 in the previous episode.

The other two players were Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, and Amanda Bain Wysocki, a social worker from Kansas City, Missouri. All three participants competed in three different rounds of the game, where cash prize was awarded with every correct response.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Brian Henegar

Brian led the game in all three rounds and even answered the final question correctly, making him the new one-day winner. Crystal, on the other hand, tried her best to stay on top but a Daily Double took her a long time, which caused her to lose.

The categories for the first round were "Looks Good Enough To Eat, Remember Reruns?, The World Of Middle-Earth, Goodness & Mercy, Shall Follow Me and All The Days Of My Life."

Brian failed to answer many questions correctly at the start of the game but caught up with other's score in the end. Just $1,400 divided the final score of the players.

Crystal gave 8 correct answers and 1 incorrect answer. Brian answered 10 questions correctly and 3 incorrectly, while Amanda gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect answers. The final score after the first round was Brian at $4,400, Crystal at $4000 and Amanda at $3000.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy! Round were "Waterfront Property, Paint Me A Picture, Sports Medicine, Turtles All The Way Down, Tarantino Films and “Odd”s & “End”s."

The battle in this round was very intense as Brian and Crystal kept on picking Daily Doubles. Crystal took way too long in the PAINT ME A PICTURE challenge while Brian lost a lot of score after giving the wrong name for an Italian river in one question.

In the end, Brian gave 26 correct and 6 incorrect answers, Crystal was able to answer 14 correct answers against 3 wrong ones, while Amanda gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect responses.

Brian gave the correct answer to the final question, much to his own surprise, and won the episode with $23,201 in back.

Hence, Brian Henegar won Jeopardy! today.

Brian Henegar: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the April 4 episode was under the category Novelists and the final clue was:

"A 2012 book review noted subjects that “sparked his ire”: capital punishment, big tobacco & “the plight of the unjustly convicted”"

The answer of the question was "Who is John Grisham?"

Amanda bet $4000 in the final round against Upton Sinclair while Crystal wagered away $7201 for the wrong answer of Lewis. Brian bet $9,401 against the correct answer of John Grisham and won the episode by a huge margin.

The final results of the April 4 episode of Jeopardy! were:

Brian Henegar: $13,800 + $9,401 = $23,201 (Who is John Grisham?) (1-day total: $23,201)

Crystal Zhao: $11,600 – $7,201 = $4,399 (Who is Lewis?)

Amanda Bain Wysocki: $5,400 – $4,000 = $1,400 (Who is Upton Sinclair?)

Brian Henegar is the new one-day winner with a prize of $23,201. He will defend his title against new competitors until defeated in any episode. If Brian keeps up with his winning streak, he might also be able to join the tournament of champions.

Brian will be seen competing against Brandon Broughton and Teresa Browning in the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, April 5.

