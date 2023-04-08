Who is Brian Henegar? Jeopardy champ quit Twitter after comparison with "one of the most evil dictators"

Jeopardy’s new champion, Brian Henegar, who works in the Pilot Flying J truck shop, appeared on the game show for the third time and took home a total of $30,000. The 40-year-old went up against Cameron Creel, a software engineer, and Eliza Haas Marr, an educator from Portland.
While this should have been the highlight of his week as he basked in the victory, his celebrations were stomped on by internet users who compared his appearance to “one of the most evil dictators” in the world.
The Jeopardy champion briefly left Twitter after coming across the distasteful comments but returned to clap back at the Twitter trolls by stating that he will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League.
He wrote:
"And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."
Jeopardy Champion Brian Henegar reactivates his Twitter account
Jeopardy champion Brian Henegar recently returned to Twitter after taking a brief break after many took to the social media platform to make fun of his appearance and compare him to Adolf Hilter. Henegar stated that once he receives his Jeopardy earnings, he will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League.
In his tweet, the contestant added that he will no longer be commenting on the matter for the safety of his sanity. He continued:
"For starters, even though I’ve spent about 10 years on it, I’m shaving off my mustache tonight…too much work to keep it tight."
He further thanked the people who came to his support and added that while he is unable to reply to each individual, he wants to thank them from the bottom of his heart for the support. He stated that he realizes that he was given the opportunity to be on the “greatest quiz show” in the world and that it’s been a good ride.
Fans of the show took to the thread to support the winner and told him to keep his head up and to “ignore the haters.”
One person wrote:
"SO many petty people just want 2 slam hosts & contestants’ appearance & quirks. Very disappointing."
@OtakuLogan2017 came out in support of Brian and called the behavior that the winner was subjected to “utterly disgusting.” They added that it’s because all the haters are jealous of his knowledge.
While he received a fair share of support, he was still subjected to more comparisons based on his physical appearance. One user stated that he didn’t look like the “evil dictator” for the first two days. They added that when the contestant put on the brown suit, there was a resemblance.
Another compared him to Nadar Kessard, the health inspector in Ratatouille. Another user stated that Brian’s facial hair didn’t remind them of Hitler but looked a lot like Dale Earnhardt.
@mastrap84 wrote:
"So Jeopardy champ Brian Henegar is getting flak for his mustache. I think he should look on the positive that he looks rad and also like a Wreck It Ralph character."
Brian will appear on the show once again and will go up against Brandie Ashe and Rachel Clark in the next episode, which airs on Friday, April 7, for the title.