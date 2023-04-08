Who is Brian Henegar? Jeopardy champ quit Twitter after comparison with "one of the most evil dictators"

Jeopardy’s new champion, Brian Henegar, who works in the Pilot Flying J truck shop, appeared on the game show for the third time and took home a total of $30,000. The 40-year-old went up against Cameron Creel, a software engineer, and Eliza Haas Marr, an educator from Portland.

While this should have been the highlight of his week as he basked in the victory, his celebrations were stomped on by internet users who compared his appearance to “one of the most evil dictators” in the world.

The Jeopardy champion briefly left Twitter after coming across the distasteful comments but returned to clap back at the Twitter trolls by stating that he will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

He wrote:

"And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

Jeopardy Champion Brian Henegar reactivates his Twitter account

Brian Henegar @JepMasta So…I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you. #Jeopardy So…I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you. #Jeopardy

In his tweet, the contestant added that he will no longer be commenting on the matter for the safety of his sanity. He continued:

"For starters, even though I’ve spent about 10 years on it, I’m shaving off my mustache tonight…too much work to keep it tight."

TylerThinksThis @tylerthinksthis Brian Henegar @JepMasta Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon This bums me out - Brian seems like a gem; and a heck of a #Jeopardy champ to boot! twitter.com/JepMasta/statu… This bums me out - Brian seems like a gem; and a heck of a #Jeopardy champ to boot! twitter.com/JepMasta/statu…

He further thanked the people who came to his support and added that while he is unable to reply to each individual, he wants to thank them from the bottom of his heart for the support. He stated that he realizes that he was given the opportunity to be on the “greatest quiz show” in the world and that it’s been a good ride.

Fans of the show took to the thread to support the winner and told him to keep his head up and to “ignore the haters.”

lizzie @LIZtamania Y’all need to leave Brian alone. He’s just a regular guy with IQ higher than anyone on this app #jeopardy Y’all need to leave Brian alone. He’s just a regular guy with IQ higher than anyone on this app #jeopardy

MsToucanSami @MsToucanSami @EW Congratulations to Brian on #Jeopardy win. I joined Jeopardy fan groups online thinking I’d have fun w/ folks who wanted to discuss the show — answers, strategy etc. Instead, SO many petty people just want 2 slam hosts & the contestants’ appearance & quirks. Very disappointing @EW Congratulations to Brian on #Jeopardy win. I joined Jeopardy fan groups online thinking I’d have fun w/ folks who wanted to discuss the show — answers, strategy etc. Instead, SO many petty people just want 2 slam hosts & the contestants’ appearance & quirks. Very disappointing

One person wrote:

"SO many petty people just want 2 slam hosts & contestants’ appearance & quirks. Very disappointing."

@OtakuLogan2017 came out in support of Brian and called the behavior that the winner was subjected to “utterly disgusting.” They added that it’s because all the haters are jealous of his knowledge.

Mike Fly @mfly1971

He didn't look like him the first two days but he damn sure did in that brown outfit on the third day. But THAT wasn't why I didn't like him.

#Jeopardy. I SWEAR before God and all the sunny angels I didn't know about people saying Brian looked like Hitler until I made my Tweet.He didn't look like him the first two days but he damn sure did in that brown outfit on the third day. But THAT wasn't why I didn't like him. I SWEAR before God and all the sunny angels I didn't know about people saying Brian looked like Hitler until I made my Tweet.He didn't look like him the first two days but he damn sure did in that brown outfit on the third day. But THAT wasn't why I didn't like him. #Jeopardy.

While he received a fair share of support, he was still subjected to more comparisons based on his physical appearance. One user stated that he didn’t look like the “evil dictator” for the first two days. They added that when the contestant put on the brown suit, there was a resemblance.

Another compared him to Nadar Kessard, the health inspector in Ratatouille. Another user stated that Brian’s facial hair didn’t remind them of Hitler but looked a lot like Dale Earnhardt.

Trevor Tuominen 🇺🇦 @TrevorTuominen



#Jeopardy I just want you to know that Brian Henegar's facial hair didn't look like Hitler's to me. If anything, I think it looked more like Dale Earnhardt. I just want you to know that Brian Henegar's facial hair didn't look like Hitler's to me. If anything, I think it looked more like Dale Earnhardt.#Jeopardy

kelly campbell @kellyraycampbel My wife thinks Brian Henegar looks like Nadar Kessard, the health inspector from Ratatouille #jeopardy My wife thinks Brian Henegar looks like Nadar Kessard, the health inspector from Ratatouille #jeopardy https://t.co/0IdR3OYLYD

Sam @mastrap84 So #Jeopardy champ Brian Henegar is getting flak for his mustache. I think he should look on the positive that he looks rad and also like a Wreck It Ralph character @JepMasta So #Jeopardy champ Brian Henegar is getting flak for his mustache. I think he should look on the positive that he looks rad and also like a Wreck It Ralph character @JepMasta https://t.co/AsZW6QtkGn

@mastrap84 wrote:

"So Jeopardy champ Brian Henegar is getting flak for his mustache. I think he should look on the positive that he looks rad and also like a Wreck It Ralph character."

Brian will appear on the show once again and will go up against Brandie Ashe and Rachel Clark in the next episode, which airs on Friday, April 7, for the title.

