Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. After very low-scoring rounds in the previous week, one champion has finally managed to stay in the game for three consecutive days. This season of the show has seen exceptionally low streaks for almost all contestants. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which saw completely different performances.

Kevin Belle won the previous round and has made it to his third game in a row. In the upcoming round of the game show, Belle will face off against Paul Guelpa and Amanda Hendrickson. Kevin Belle has won $24,398 in his first two days and is looking forward to making more. Most fans also hope to see Kevin make it to few more rounds in the future.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of the country. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since then evolved into one of the biggest the world has ever seen. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have managed to make it a standout among competition shows. The final round of the game show is one of the primary reasons for its popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy They're all Jeopardy! champions. Now, they're facing their toughest competition yet: each other. Get ready for the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by @KenJennings . It all starts May 8 on @abcnetwork, and streams on Hulu. They're all Jeopardy! champions. Now, they're facing their toughest competition yet: each other. Get ready for the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by @KenJennings. It all starts May 8 on @abcnetwork, and streams on Hulu. https://t.co/itjHDDtkNp

The final round of the game show has many offbeat features that set it apart. But most importantly, the round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show. However, this can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"A vaccine against this respiratory illness came out in the U.S. in 1914 & eventually combined with 2 other vaccines."

This question is from the category "Medical History." While history is one of the more common topics in the trivia zone, this category is an interesting twist on that.

Interestingly, participants are provided with the question, and they have to figure out the solution in the final round, making it a little more interesting.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: A vaccine against this respiratory illness came out in the U.S. in 1914 & eventually combined with 2 other vaccines.

Solution: Pertussis (whooping cough).

Jules Bordet and Octave Gengou of the Pasteur Institute started growing the bacteria artificially in 1910, which led to the invention of the vaccine.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, Paul Guelpa, an attorney from Rossmoor, California, and Amanda Hendrickson, a costumer from Highland Village, Texas.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

