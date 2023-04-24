Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 24, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an all-new episode on Monday, April 24, 2023. It has been a long time since any contestant held on to any exciting streak. With the start of the new week and a return of a 2-day champion, Emma Hill Kepron, who has done quite well on both her games, fans will certainly be excited about some long-lasting drama. This season has been quite dry compared to the previous season for so long. But there is still plenty of time to change that and there are surely more willing contestants out there.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, will face off against Année Tousseau, an editor from Alameda, California, and Dillon Hupp, a development director from North Little Rock, Arkansas. Emma has played well and earned a decent $26,000 in her two days. She will surely look forward to extending it in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most revered game shows in the world. Despite its quiet beginning in the early 1960s, it would be fair to say that the game show had an incredible run, outdoing its competition year after year with its engaging nature and offbeat format. With 39 seasons under its belt and many more to come, it is arguably the most popular game show in the world right now. The final round of the game show plays a pivotal part in this.

In the final round of the game show, participants are faced with some very offbeat challenges. Moreover, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, adding to the charm of the show. Viewers usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, this can be quite a cumbersome task to do every day. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

April 24, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Interstate 25 connects these 2 state capitals, 1st & 2nd in elevation, & in between runs through No. 3, Denver."

This question is from the category "U.S. Geography." This is a fairly easier topic and it is not as broad as its simple "Geography" counterpart.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, April 24, 2023

The final clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Interstate 25 connects these 2 state capitals, 1st & 2nd in elevation, & in between runs through No. 3, Denver.

Solution: Santa Fe & Cheyenne

Interstate 25, widely regarded as one of the most prominent routes in the US, runs through New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming. It also runs through Santa Fe, NM, Cheyenne, WY, and Denver, CO.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, April 24, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Année Tousseau, an editor from Alameda, California, and Dillon Hupp, a development director from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

