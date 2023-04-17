Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023. In a rare occurrence, the show's defending champion, Ben Chan, who displayed some great skills in previous games, will not be returning to the latest episode of the show. This is because the player fell ill and will now return on May 15 in an attempt to win his fourth game.

This has happened on the show before, but it is sure to disappoint fans who were waiting to finally see a champion defy the odds and create a memorable streak.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Toni Van Kampen from Mount Prospect, Illinois, Daniel Ciarrocchi from Baltimore, Maryland, and Madeleine McKenna from Los Angeles, California, will face off against each other. All three champions will be playing their first game, something that does not happen on the show very often.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows in the world. It started airing back in the 1960s and has managed to grow into a huge franchise over the years. This is because of the show's engaging nature and offbeat format. It has managed to outrun all of its competition and is now considered a global brand. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also an important factor that adds to its appeal.

The final round of the show has many elements that make it stand out from its competition. It allows viewers to participate from their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, doing this on a daily basis can be cumbersome. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and more relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 17, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The mind is its own place, & in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven. What matter where, if I be still the same"

This question is from the category "English Literature." This is quite a common trivia topic.

In the final round of the game show, participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds an additional layer to the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, April 17, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Paradise Lost

John Milton’s famous work Paradise Lost featured this famous quote.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, April 17, 2023

The three contestants in the upcoming round of the game show include Toni Van Kampen, a retired systems analyst from Mount Prospect, Illinois. Daniel Ciarrocchi, who is a writer from Baltimore, Maryland, and Madeleine McKenna, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, will also join the show.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

