Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 4, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on May 4, 2023, bringing back a new champion in the form of Hannah Wilson. Contestants seeking to keep up a strong run have consistently struggled on the game show. To the spectators' dismay, the previous champion lost on his fourth day. However, Hannah Wilson promises to be an exciting prospect after a thunderous win in the previous round, which saw her exhibit a perfect score of 25 correct.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Warren Grace, a croupier from Lanham, Maryland, and Marie Claude Dussault, a translator and editor from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Hannah Wilson has already won a convincing $25,800 on her first day, which is much more than what contestants have earned in recent weeks. She will be looking forward to pushing further and harder in the upcoming episode.

Arguably one of the most popular game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s, when it first began airing. Over the many decades and seasons, the game show established its stronghold on the market, becoming one of the most prominent shows to ever air on American television. This is largely because of its engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have become a signature of the game show. Moreover, it is also influenced by its powerful final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many interesting elements that set it apart from the competition. But most importantly, this round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for long-term fans.

However, this can be quite a complex procedure. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question in the section below.

May 4, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Bodies of Water"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Formed some 10,000-15,000 years ago & with an average depth of only about 150 feet, it’s named for a man who sailed through it in 1728."

This question, which is a pretty common topic in the trivia world, should pique the interest of the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, May 4, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Formed some 10,000-15,000 years ago & with an average depth of only about 150 feet, it’s named for a man who sailed through it in 1728.

Solution: Bering Strait.

Vitus Bering, on whose name the water body is named, sailed through it in the 1720s.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, May 4, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, Warren Grace, a croupier from Lanham, Maryland, and Marie Claude Dussault, a translator and editor from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

