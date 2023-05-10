Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on May 10, 2023, bringing back the brilliant Hannah Wilson. After the tumultuous phase that season 39 saw, where most participants failed to make it to a second game, Hannah Wilson has been a breath of fresh air. She has already won five games in a row and looks forward to winning more. Wednesday's game will see her play her sixth game, something that Jeopardy! fans have not seen in a while.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Hannah Wilson will defend her streak against Brad Davis and Hope Silberstein. Wilson had a great run up till now, winning $147,801 in the process. This is an amount higher than what any contestant secured in recent times.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. It started airing back in the 1960s, and has since become one of the best-known game shows in the world. Its engaging nature and offbeat format make the game show special. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also regarded as one of the primary reasons for its resounding popularity.

The final round of the game show has many offbeat features for participants. But more importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a regular practice for the fans of the game show. However, this can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1901 6 colonies joined together to form this nation, today the sixth largest in area."

This question is from the category "International Geographic." This is a relatively common topic for trivia enthusiasts, but common topics have often proven to be very difficult for participants.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: In 1901, 6 colonies joined together to form this nation, today the sixth largest in area.

Solution: Australia.

Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia joined together in 1901 to form Australia.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, Brad Davis, a talent acquisition writer from Kansas City, Missouri, and Hope Silberstein, an attorney from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

