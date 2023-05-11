Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with Hannah Wilson still leading the way for the participants. After a weak season for contestants, Hannah Wilson is finally showing huge promise in recent days, already having won six games and looking rock solid while doing it. Wilson's gameplay is reminiscent of many champions from the 38th season of the game show, which was quite different from this one with respect to the massive streaks and great gameplay.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Jon Carnegie, a social media manager from Brooklyn, New York, and Kat Waller, a school business administrator from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Hannah Wilson has already won $163,801, an amount not seen by fans in quite some time. She will definitely look forward to extending her streak beyond the ten-day mark now that she is getting closer to the achievement. Wilson may also end up as one of the top scorers of this season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most exciting game shows on television. It originally began back in the early 1960s in America and has since then evolved to become one of the most renowned television shows around the world. Of course, the game show is marked by its offbeat format and engaging nature, but the final round of the show also plays a large part in its soaring popularity across the globe.

The final round of Jeopardy! is easily one of its most fun aspects. It not only challenges the participants in an unconventional manner but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the show. However, as this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 11, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"His epitaph, in a church in England, reads, “Sometime general in the army of George Washington."

This question is from the category "History." One of the two most common topics of trivia, this is broad but would not require specialization in any subject to crack.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, May 11, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: His epitaph, in a church in England, reads, “Sometime general in the army of George Washington”

Solution: Benedict Arnold.

Benedict Arnold was an American-born military officer who served during the Revolutionary War.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, May 11, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, Jon Carnegie, a social media manager from Brooklyn, New York, and Kat Waller, a school business administrator from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

