Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 1, 2023, Thursday

Jeopardy! Season 30 returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, June 1, 2023, featuring three players. Ilhana Redzovic was the returning player who won two games so far and came back on the Alex Trebek stage to play her third game against two new contestants. Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York, and Jared Watson, a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas, were the newcomers.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.”

The game has three rounds and whoever scored the highest in the final round wins the game and gets the opportunity to return in the next episode. In the latest episode, all players played wonderfully.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jared Watson

Lilly @OneEclecticMom My 10yo was reading A Wrinkle in Time YESTERDAY and told me about this. Apparently listening to your kids random fun facts can help you study for Jeopardy! #Jeopardy My 10yo was reading A Wrinkle in Time YESTERDAY and told me about this. Apparently listening to your kids random fun facts can help you study for Jeopardy! #Jeopardy https://t.co/nz1V7jiD50

After winning two games, returning player Ilhana Redzovic couldn’t perform well in the June 1 episode as her co-contestants gave her some tough competition.

In the first round, the categories were “Biopics, The Operettas Of Gilbert & Sullivan, 3 Things About The City, Sweet Spots, Stuff To Wear, ‘B' Nice.”

Ilhana had a good start as she gave 12 correct answers. Giving her equal competition was newcomer Eva Thomas who also correctly answered 12 questions. While the two scored well, Jared Watson struggled on the signaling device and also lost a Daily Double. His score went into the negative zone.

The scores of the players from the first round were Ilhana at $7,400, Eva at $7,000, and Jared at -$200.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I think this is the same jacket Ilhana wore yesterday, but she changed to a light blue shirt. Her three outfits so far have all been dress shirt + blazer outfits, and I imagine as an investment associate this is a usual outfit for her.

#Jeopardy Ilhana Redzovic Day 3I think this is the same jacket Ilhana wore yesterday, but she changed to a light blue shirt. Her three outfits so far have all been dress shirt + blazer outfits, and I imagine as an investment associate this is a usual outfit for her. Ilhana Redzovic Day 3I think this is the same jacket Ilhana wore yesterday, but she changed to a light blue shirt. Her three outfits so far have all been dress shirt + blazer outfits, and I imagine as an investment associate this is a usual outfit for her.#Jeopardy https://t.co/sOBpMLZ8Om

In the second round, the categories included “Bio Pics, Second Book In The Series, ‘Man’ O’ War; Potpourri, TV, Not Your Everyday Words.”

Today’s Double Jeopardy round saw the returning player, Ilhana’s downfall in the game. She didn’t give a single correct answer but gave three incorrect responses. She landed in the third position, while Eva took the lead. Jared, too, made a comeback and bagged the second position.

The scores of the players in the second round were Eva at $16,200, Jared at $11,600, and Ilhana at $4,600.

The Final Jeopardy round again saw a change on the scoreboard. Although Eva gave the incorrect answer in the final round, she ranked second. Ilhana and Jared gave the correct answer to the final question. Jared was already ahead of Ilhana in terms of scores, and after winning their respective wagering amounts in the third round, Jared took the lead and Ilhana ranked third.

Hence, Jared Watson won Jeopardy! today.

Jared Watson: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the June 1 episode kept the game pretty interesting as results changed in each round. In the final round, the clue was under the category of “Country Names.”

The final question/clue read:

"The first current country to include its particular religion in its full name, it also has that religion in the name of its capital.”

The correct answer was “Pakistan.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I. LOVE. THIS! Especially the belt! The bow neckline is cute (I like that it ties to the side, especially helpful for microphone placement.) And the way her glasses frames have a hint of red to match her dress!

#Jeopardy Eva ThomasI. LOVE. THIS! Especially the belt! The bow neckline is cute (I like that it ties to the side, especially helpful for microphone placement.) And the way her glasses frames have a hint of red to match her dress! Eva ThomasI. LOVE. THIS! Especially the belt! The bow neckline is cute (I like that it ties to the side, especially helpful for microphone placement.) And the way her glasses frames have a hint of red to match her dress!#Jeopardy https://t.co/VyInziFQwp

Ilhana and Jared gave the correct answer, while Eva wrote, “Oman.” Take a look at the final results of the June 1 episode:

Jared Watson: $11,600 + $2,400 = $14,000 (What is Pakistan?) (1-day total: $14,000)

Eva Thomas: $16,200 – $5,599 = $10,601 (What is Oman)

Ilhana Redzovic: $4,600 + $4,600 = $9,200 (What is Pakistan?)

With today’s win, Jared became the one-day champion and will return to defend his win in the next episode.

Only time will tell whether Jared be able to stay for a long time. Since 9-day champion Ben Chan got eliminated in the May 23 episode, there has been no single player who made three/four winning streaks.

The syndicated game show will return with a new episode on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes