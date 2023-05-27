Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 26, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a brand new episode on Friday, May 26, 2023, featuring a returning champion and two new players. One-day winner Jesse Chin made his comeback to the Alex Trebek stage for the second time, while Diandra D’Alessio and Alice Ciciora made their debut on the game show. The trio put their best foot forward to score in all three rounds.

To understand the show’s concept, let’s take a look at the official synopsis of the game:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, New York, was the returning champion. He played against Diandra, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and Alice, a political scientist & researcher originally from Palatine, Illinois.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Diandra D’Alessio

Jesse Chin first appeared in the May 25 episode where he earned $24, 801. He returned on Friday’s episode to play his second game against two newcomers.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “That’s Adorable, Spanish Professions, Food Stuff, America In The 1700s, Curses! Baseball!, Research.”

Returning champion Jesse took the lead in the first round by answering 11 questions, however, two of them turned out to be incorrect. Diandra D’Alessio, on the other hand, gave 10 correct answers, but some of the questions were valued low and thus her score was lower than Jesse's. Alice Ciciora found the game’s first Daily Double but failed to correctly answer the question. Out of 9 questions she attempted, the Illinois native could only answer six correctly.

The scores of the players in the first round were Jesse at $5,400, Diandra at $4,600, and Alice at -$300.

The categories of the episode’s second round, hosted by Mayim Bialik, were “World Cities, You Just Made That Stuff Up, Quotes, That Book Character Does Things, Technology, “Ree” Search.”

In the Double Jeopardy round, Alice had a wonderful comeback. From her negative scores to ranking first, Alice gave tough competition to her co-players. Jesse landed in the second position but was not far away from Alice. Diandra, too, was closer to the co-contestants' scores.

The scores of the players were Alice at $8,900, Jesse at $8,600, and Diandra at $7,800.

The Final Jeopardy round was a disappointment. None of the players were able to give the correct answer to the final question. While Jesse and Alice wagered aggressively, Diandra played wisely and took the lead in the final round.

Hence, Diandra D’Alessio won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the May 26 episode, the final round’s question was under the category of “Groups In History.”

The clue/question read:

“The third-most famous group that invaded Britain in the 5th century, they gave their name to the continental part of Denmark.”

The answer was “Jutes.”

All three players failed to answer the final question correctly. Take a look at the final result of the May 26 episode:

Diandra D’Alessio: $7,800 – $4,501 = $3,299 (Who are the Visigoths) (1-day total: $3,299)

Alice Ciciora: $8,900 – $8,301 = $599 (Who are the Danes?)

Jesse Chin: $8,600 – $8,600 = $0 (Who are the Normans)

With today’s win, Diandra became the one-day champion and will return to defend her win in the next episode.

Since the exit of 9-day winner Ben Chan, Jeopardy! Season 39 has not gotten a player who could maintain a winning streak for more than two-three games. Only time will tell whether Diandra will leave or stay in the game.

The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Monday, May 29, 2023.

