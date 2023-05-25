Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with another new champion. It is safe to say that the game show's post-Ben Chan era has begun in full flow, with two contestants performing rather underwhelmingly after the fall of Ben Chan, who set the standards for the season quite high. Though the recent weeks have seen some resurgence in long streaks, the ongoing installment of the show is yet to see the glory of the previous seasons.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ed Petersen, who won his first game yesterday, will face off against Jesse Chin and Megan Braught. Petersen won his first game with a rather modest $7,999 in the bank. He will, however, aim to extend his lead much further.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. The game show began in 1964 and has since then continuously evolved to reach the pinnacle of American television. This is mainly because of the offbeat format and engaging nature of the show. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a big part in this soaring popularity, which is still prevalent in the present day.

The final round of the game show has many intriguing elements that make it stand out among other game show competitions. Most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their respective homes. Viewers can do so by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, this can often be a very cumbersome process, especially with the topics changing every day. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 25, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Trained as an engineer, premier Li Peng championed this in 1992; it would ultimately displace over a million people."

This question is from the category "Asia." This is a very broad topic with a lot of available options, and this category encompasses many other topics like history, geography, and more.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds an interesting layer to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, May 25, 2023

The clue and solution for the final question for the upcoming episode read as follows:

Clue: Trained as an engineer, premier Li Peng championed this in 1992; it would ultimately displace over a million people.

Solution: Three Gorges Dam.

The Three Gorges Dam is the world’s largest power-producing facility situated in the Yangtze River in central China. Sadly, nearly 1.24 million residents needed to be relocated to complete this project.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, May 25, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ed Petersen, a planning technician from Orlando, Florida, Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, New York, and Megan Braught, a library assistant from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

