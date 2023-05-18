Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, May 18, 2023, bringing back the prolific Ben Chan once again. After a long period of struggle for the contestants, the game show has recently seen a surge of creativity with Hannah Wilson in the previous week, and now the returning Ben Chan, who won his sixth game last night, establishing himself as one of the top contestants of the season. He is only two behind Wilson's streak now, who he beat earlier this week.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, will face off against John Groves, a legislative technical specialist originally from Forteau, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and Kristen Beck, a physician from Seattle, Washington. Ben Chan's stay on the show has been quite fruitful up to this point, with the professor already winning $182,000 in his six days. He also shows no signs of slowing down, getting viewers excited for an exciting streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. It started off relatively slowly in the 1960s and has since then evolved quite dynamically to become one of the most wide-reaching game shows in the world. This is mainly because of the offbeat format and engaging nature that the show offers to the viewers. Moreover, it also features an exciting final round, which is one of the biggest crowd-pullers.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many things that make it unique in terms of a game show. But most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the large fanbase of the show.

However, this can be quite a cumbersome process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 18, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Billy Joel said, “I think the one time I didn’t write the music” before the lyrics was for this 1989 hit, “and I think it shows”"

This question is from the category "Billboard No. 1 Hits." While not a very common topic, it is not the most difficult one either. This particular question is very interesting, however.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, May 18, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Billy Joel said, “I think the one time I didn’t write the music” before the lyrics was for this 1989 hit, “and I think it shows”

Solution: We Didn’t Start The Fire.

Billy Joel’s third and final Billboard Hot 100 song to climb to number one on the list, We Didn’t Start The Fire, is still one of the most popular songs from the musician.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, May 18, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, John Groves, a legislative technical specialist originally from Forteau, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and Kristen Beck, a physician from Seattle, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

