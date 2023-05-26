Who won Jeopardy! tonight? Thursday, May 25, 2023

Jeopardy! returned on KABC-TV on Thursday, May 25 with two new challengers who had to defeat the reigning winner. Ed Peterson tried to defend his title from the new players. He is a planning technician from Orlando, Florida, and has earned $7999 in his winnings.

The new challengers of the episode were Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, New York, and Megan Braught, a library assistant from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The three players had to answer the maximum number of questions to earn a score and money. The contestant who had the most amount of money at the end of three rounds won the game.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jesse Chin

Ed Peterson failed to defeat the new challengers, despite being in the lead in the first round. Jesse earned a lot of scores in the second round, which helped him win the title and become the new one-day winner.

The categories under the first round were Coastal Waters, Flag Terminology, Up In The Airline, Numerical Words & Phrases, Our Returning Champion and A Doctor From Chicago, Illinois.

Ed led the game initially but answered 6 questions incorrectly, which made his overall score go down by a lot. In total, he gave 14 right answers while Megan and Jesse each gave 6 right and 1 wrong answer(s.)

The score after the round was Ed at $5600, Megan at $3000, and Jesse at $2800.

The categories under Double Jeopardy! round were Galactic Vacations, Shakespeare & His World, Euro Coins, Music Of The Month, Politicians, and Crossword Clues “V”.

Jesse and Megan had difficulty finding the daily doubles but were successful at the end. Jesse almost doubled his score using the same and got the lead over Ed, despite being out-buzzed by a score of 31-10 by him. In total, Jesse gave 13 correct answers, against 2 incorrect responses, while Ed gave 24 correct answers, against 7 incorrect responses.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Jesse at $14,800, Ed at $12,400 and Megan $6200.

All the players got the final question and Jesse earned the lead by wagering away $10,001 against his answer, winning $24,801 in total.

Hence, Jesse Chin won Jeopardy! today.

Jesse Chan: Tonight's Winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 184 was under the category of Asia. The question for the same read,

"Trained as an engineer, premier Li Peng championed this in 1992; it would ultimately displace over a million people."

The correct answer to the question was “What is the Three Gorges Dam?” All the contestants gave the right answer. Megan, Ed, and Jesse earned $1200, $2401, and $10,001 respectively in the round.

The final score of the game was:

Jesse Chin: $14,800 + $10,001 = $24,801 (What’s the Three Gorges Dam) (1-day total: $24,801)

Ed Petersen: $12,400 + $2,401 = $14,801 (What is Three Gorges Dam?)

Megan Braught: $6,200 + $1,200 = $7,400 (What is the 3 Gorges River Dam?)

As the new winner, Jesse will have to defend his title against the new challengers in upcoming episodes. He can also reach the tournament of champions by winning 5 games in a row.

Jesse will play against Diandra D'alessio and Alice Ciciora in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Friday, May 26.

