"WE ALL LOVE YOU": Jeopardy! fans shower support for Mattea Roach as they open up about losing their father

Tributes are pouring in for Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach’s father Phillip Roach. Mattea addressed their father’s sudden death on Tuesday, May 23, on the Masters series and dedicated the episode to Phillip, which “might be my last game of the series.” Mattea, who uses the pronouns they/ them, said that their father was a “huge part of the reason” why they were on the show, given that he taught them Geography, Turner classic movies, and old music.

Mattea Roach was on the sets of Jeopardy! when they received the news that Phillip had died of a brain aneurysm. The Toronto resident revealed that it was the “worst day of my life” and thanked the Jeopardy! producers and other contestants for the support they gave them.

According to their tweets, the producers “moved mountains to make sure” that Mattea reached home for their family and returned to finish shooting the episode.

In one of my contestant anecdotes on tonight's Jeopardy Masters, I'm talking about my dad. I've done this many times on the show before, but this time I'm speaking in past tense bc my dad died at the start of this month

They added:

"My whole family is so thankful for everyone here at Jeopardy! for helping us through this really difficult time."

Host Jennings also got emotional and told Mattea that their father would have been very proud of them after seeing them play so well on the sets. Fans got very emotional and tweeted in support of Mattea, who was ranked second on the Masters show.

Jeopardy! fans pay condolences to Mattea Roach

In their first appearance, Mattea revealed that their “most prized possession” was a “denim jacket on extended loan” from their dad. Now, Roach said that the jacket was “on permanent loan.” Fans paid tribute to Phillip on Twitter and gave condolences to Mattea on her loss.

Not sure if I wouldn't have held such composure - you could see the tears of love in her eyes.

Huge respect to Mattea Roach who suffered the sudden death of her father in Toronto while she was filming an episode of Jeopardy. She thanked her competitors and staff for their kindness tonight.

Cant even imagine what they must be going through during this tournament!



So sad to hear about Mattea Roach's father!! He must be so proud of them.

So sad for your loss. I'm sure you make him proud with every appearance.

My deepest condolences to Mattea and their family. I was crying watching this and then watching it again on here. Mattea has been so fun to watch and I'm so amazed every time they answer and speak. Prayers for your family.

I'm so sorry for your loss, Mattea. Just know that you're doing your dad proud, and carrying on his legacy and values for living your best life. Bless!

Really tugging at the heart strings with this one so happy to hear that the jeopardy team put family first

Phillip's obituary mentions his kids as the "greatest joy of his life"

Doubt anyone was that invested in my Jeopardy anecdote about going to Kraftwerk with my dad, but in case anyone was: after ten years of talking about it I am finally going to see Kraftwerk with my dad

Phillip passed away at his home in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 2. As mentioned in his obituary, Phillip will be remembered for "his warmth and kindness which he displayed in equal measure to those he'd known for decades and those he'd just met."

His children were the “greatest joy of his life” and he passed all of his wisdom and enthusiasm to them, along with:

"Long lectures about local history, Trivial Pursuit beatdowns, and instruction in music and movies from before their time."

Mattea had thanked their parents last year after winning Jeopardy! 23 times in a row and attended a Kraftwerk concert with their dad, which they had been talking about for the past 10 years. Phillip himself has said in a CBC interview:

"It's a real pleasure to see a child succeed and just be joyful about what they're doing."

Mattea won 23 games in a row on Jeopardy! between April and May 2022, earning $560,983 in total. They have qualified for the 2024 Masters series after coming second in the 2023 championship.

