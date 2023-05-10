Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 2 recap: Who did Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio beat to win Games 3 & 4?

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 released its second episode on Tuesday on ABC, featuring six champions. Each episode consists of two games where three players participate in each game. The first episode included Game 1 and Game 2, thus, the latest episode featured Game 3 and Game 4. Mattea Roach won Game 3 and Matt Amodio won Game 4.

Their journey to the final round was not easy as the competitors have been a champion in the franchise’s tournaments. Mattea was up against Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey, while Matt’s competitors were episode 1 winners Andrew He and James Holzhauer.

All the players delivered wonderful performances and are all set to return in the upcoming quarterfinals (five episodes/10 games).

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 Games 3 & 4 results explored

According to Jeopardy! Masters 2023 format, each episode is of one hour, in which the first half will feature one game including one set of three players and the other half an hour will include the second game with the remaining three contestants.

The rules will be similar to the regular Jeopardy! show as the tournament also includes three rounds — Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. The contestants will be given points as per their performance. The winner of the episode will receive three points, the second ranker will earn one point, and the third ranker will get zero points.

Let’s take a look at how Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio won their respective games in ABC's Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 2:

GAME 3:

Game 3 was the first half of the latest episode which welcomed three champions — Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, and Mattea Roach, a writer, and podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the first round, Amy took the lead after doubling up her total by giving the correct answer to her Daily Double question. Sam was just $2,000 behind, while Mattea landed in third place. The second round, aka Double Jeopardy, turned intense after Mattea and Sam found Daily Doubles, respectively, and wagered all their money. Fortunately, their respective answers turned out to be correct and they doubled up their total scores. All three were pretty close to each other before going to the finals.

Amy and Mattea gave the correct answer to the final question, while Sam lost the bet. As the total of the youngest player of Jeopardy! Masters 2023 was higher, Mattea won Game 3 and defeated Tournament of Champions 2023 winner Amy Schneider.

Under the category of 21st Century Authors, the Final Jeopardy question was:

“Once a journalist himself, he began his first novel with his hero being fined 150,000 kronor for aggravated libel.”

The correct answer was Stieg Larsson.

Take a look at the results of Jeopardy! Masters episode 2 game 3:

Mattea Roach: $16,400 + $6,001 = $22,401 (Who is Stieg Larsson?) — 3 points

Amy Schneider: $11,200 + $6,500 = $17,700 (Who is Larsson?) — 1 point

Sam Buttrey: $17,600 – $15,201 = $2,399 (Who is Johannson Stiegler) — 0 points

GAME 4:

The next three players who appeared in Jeopardy! Masters Game 4 included — James Holzhauer, a self-described game show villain from Las Vegas, Nevada, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The second game of the latest episode was nail-biting. James and Matt went for a head-to-head match. In the first round, Matt got the first Daily Double and thus secured a lead, but James was not far behind. In the second round, the scores of the two champions tied at $28,400. Andrew, on the other hand, played well but couldn’t come near to James and Matt.

The final round changed the scores as James went all in, but his answer to the Final Jeopardy question was wrong. So, his score became zero, which gave way to Andrew to bag the second position. Hence, Matt Amodio won Game 4 as he defeated the winners of episode 1.

Under the category of Western Hemisphere History, the final clue/question read:

“In 1915 the assassination of President Sam brought Uncle Sam to this country, beginning a 19-year military occupation.”

The solution was Haiti.

James had earlier written Haiti, but then crossed the answer and wrote Nicaragua. Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! Masters episode 2 game 4:

Matt Amodio: $28,400 – $1,000 = $27,400 (What Nicaragua?) — 3 points

Andrew He: $9,600 – $0 = $9,600 (What is baby we got a game goin’) — 1 point

James Holzhauer: $28,400 – $28,400 = $0 (What is Haiti Nicaragua?) — 0 points

All six champions will return to the show again on Wednesday. In episode 3, Game 5 will feature James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, and Sam Buttrey, while Game 6 will welcome Andrew He, Mattea Roach, and Matt Amodio.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

