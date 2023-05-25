Who won Jeopardy! tonight? Wednesday, May 24, 2023

After defeating the 9-day-winner Ben Chan, Lynn Di Vito returned on Jeopardy! on Wednesday, May 24, to defend her title. She is a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and earned $11,800 from her first win.

Her challengers include Ed Petersen, a planning technician from Orlando, Florida, and Joyce Sun, a retired lawyer from Bloomfield, New Jersey. The players had to answer questions based on several topics, and each correct response would earn them money. In the end, the player who'd earned the most would be crowned the winner.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ed Petersen

Surprisingly enough, Ed failed to earn any money in the first round but was still able to lead the game by the end of the episode. He did not even answer the final question but earned the highest score by playing it safe.

The categories of the first round were Thanks A Million, Africa, Con Must Go, Teaching: Some Anagrams, State Of The Union, and That’s A Wrap, Everybody!.

Joyce got off to an amazing start in the round, earning $3600 after just 15 clues. Lynn lost more than half of her score due to an incorrect daily double.

Ed failed to earn any money in the round and just gave five correct answers against three incorrect ones. Lynn gave 10 right answers and two wrong ones. Joyce answered eight questions correctly, with no incorrect response.

The score after the first round was Joyce at $5600, Lynn at $3200, and Ed at $0.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were These Bros Are Lit, Science, Train-ing Day, Overlaps, To The Fort! and I Am “D.B.”.

All the players failed to answer the daily doubles. Ed picked up on 14 correct answers in the round, against five incorrect responses, to earn the second position after Joyce, despite a terrible performance early in the game.

Joyce answered 13 questions correctly and one question incorrectly while Lynn gave 16 right and three wrong answers.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Joyce at $10,800, Ed at $10,400, and Lynn at $6400.

The final round of the episode was a triple stumper as no one gave the right answer and Ed bet a small amount of money to save some of his earnings, which were $7999.

Hence, Ed Petersen won Jeopardy! today.

Ed Petersen: Tonight's Winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 183 was under the category Classical Music. The final question read:

"When the opera “Lohengrin” premiered in 1850, this man, a future in-law of the composer, was the conductor."

No one gave the correct answer in the round, which was Franz Liszt. Lynn, Ed, and Joyce lost $5000, $2401, and $10,500, respectively, from their winnings.

The final score of the game was:

Ed Petersen: $10,400 – $2,401 = $7,999 (Who is Haydn?) (1-day total: $7,999)

Lynn Di Vito: $6,400 – $5,000 = $1,400 (Who is Toscanini)

Joyce Sun: $10,800 – $10,500 = $300 (Who is Rachmaninoff?)

As the new winner, Ed will have to defend his title against new players in the upcoming episodes. If he keeps up with his winning streak for the next four games, he might reach the Tournament of Champions.

Ed will play against Jesse Chin and Megan Braught in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, May 25.

