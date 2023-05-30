Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 29, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! season 39 returned this week on Monday, May 29. Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, defended her title against two new challengers after winning $3,299 in the last game.

The other competitors were Travis Lee, a systems engineer from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Niranjan Murali, an education policy professional from Washington, D.C. The three players had to answer several knowledge-based questions to earn money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Diandra D’Alessio

Diandra was able to defend her title successfully even though she was not in the lead in any of the rounds. After a slow start, D’Alessio took advantage of the final round to earn a lot of money.

The categories under the first Jeopardy! round were Poetic Subjects, The Rockefellers, Trees Company, Who Was That Masked Man?, Yes, Oui, and Cannery.

Diandra had a good start in the first category “Yes, oui” but failed to answer any questions after that. Meanwhile, Travis missed a daily double but was able to bounce back later to tie the score with Diandra.

In total, Niranjan and Travis gave 11 correct answers each, with one and four incorrect responses respectively. Diandra just answered four questions correctly, with no wrong response.

The score after the round was Niranjan at $4200, Travis at $2800, and Diandra at $2800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were History; The Gulf Of Mexico, Chemistry, Pop Instrumentals, Monthly People, Real & Imagined, and Play “Free” Words.

Niranjan and Travis each got to the daily doubles in the round and went aggressive against each other. Niranjan failed to keep up with his pace and Diandra got to the final clue before him. In total, Travis gave 19 correct answers, against 8 incorrect ones. Diandra gave 10 right answers, with 1 incorrect response, and Niranjan answered 16 questions correctly and 4 incorrectly.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Travis at $12,400, Diandra at $8800, and Niranjan at $8000.

Niranjan and Diandra got the final answer while Travis failed to start writing in time, which left his answer incomplete.

Hence, Diandra D’Alessio won Jeopardy! today.

Diandra D’Alessio: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of game number 186 was under the category Memorials, and the question read:

"The Vietnam War crypt at this memorial has been empty since the remains once there were identified & moved to St. Louis."

The correct response was “What is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?.” It looks like everyone knew the answer but Travis failed to write his response in full, losing $5201 in the round. Diandra and Niranjan earned $3,601 and $800 respectively.

The final score of the episode was:

Diandra D’Alessio: $8,800 + $3,601 = $12,401 (What is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?) (2-day total: $15,700)

Niranjan Murali: $8,000 + $800 = $8,800 (What is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington)

Travis Lee: $12,400 – $5,201 = $7,199 (What is Tomb of the Un)

As the new two-day-winner, Diandra will have to defend her title against new players in the upcoming games. She might even reach the tournament of champions if she can keep up her winning streak for three more games.

Jeopardy! airs on KABC-TV at 7 pm ET every weekday from Monday to Friday. The details about each contestant are made available on the official website.

