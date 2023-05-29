Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to begin this new week with an all-new episode and an all-new champion on Monday, May 29, 2023. It's quite interesting how Jeopardy! season 39 seems to have reverted to its usual ways right after Ben Chan's promising streak ended. This year's rounds have been generally low-scoring, and very few participants seem to do things absolutely right. This is a sharp contrast to the 38th season of the game show, which boasted some of the top competitors in the history of the show. This new week will mark the return of Diandra D’Alessio.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will face off against Travis Lee, a systems engineer from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Niranjan Murali, an education policy professional from Washington, D.C. Diandra did not have the strongest beginning to her streak, managing to win only $3,299. Regardless, she will try to make the best out of this upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It started out in the early 1960s and has since continuously evolved to become one of the most renowned game shows of all time. This is mainly because of the show's engaging nature and offbeat format. Over the years, this has become a recognizable motif of the show. Moreover, this is supplemented by the offbeat final round.

The final round of the game show is one of the primary reasons for its popularity. The final round has many elements that make it stand out. But more importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, this can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 29, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Vietnam War crypt at this memorial has been empty since the remains once there were identified & moved to St. Louis."

This question is from the category "Memorials." This is quite an offbeat topic that has not appeared in the game show a lot. This will require specific knowledge to solve and may prove difficult for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, May 29, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The Vietnam War crypt at this memorial has been empty since the remains once there were identified & moved to St. Louis.

Solution: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the end of the First World War, Allied countries constructed war memorials known as Tombs of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate many unidentified soldiers who died in the war.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, May 29, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Travis Lee, a systems engineer from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and Niranjan Murali, an education policy professional from Washington, D.C.

