Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 15, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 15, 2023. The upcoming episode will bring back Hannah Wilson for her ninth game, a huge achievement for this season. Unlike the previous season, which saw many competitors perform like Wilson is doing right now, this season has seen most contestants fail to hold a decent streak. After a long time, Hannah Wilson has shown some great spark with her gameplay, winning eight games in a row. This means that she is already one of the top contestants of the season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, will defend her brilliant streak against Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Wendy Swanson, a retired teacher from Portland, Oregon. Interestingly enough, Ben Chan is also a reigning champion, having previously taken a break from the show due to health issues. Ben Chan has won three games in a row before and should pose a solid threat to Hannah's brilliant streak. Hannah has won $229,801 during her time, while Ben has won $69,001.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It started off in the early 1960s and has evolved radically over the decades. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become a recognizable motif known across the world. This trivia-based game show is also known for its offbeat final round.

The final round of the game show has many uncommon aspects that make it stand out from the competition. But more importantly, this round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for long-term fans of the game show.

However, as this can be quite a difficult process, we have compiled the solution to the upcoming round's final question alongside all the relevant details below.

May 15, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "Publications"

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well."

This question is from the category "Publications." This is quite an offbeat topic that has not appeared on the game show many times before. Given the great face-off that fans are awaiting in this episode, this should prove to be quite a fun topic.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, May 15, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well.

Solution: Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone was launched in November 1967. Jann Wenner said that the magazine’s title was inspired by Muddy Waters' blues classic and Bob Dylan's poetic masterpiece.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, May 15, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois; Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Wendy Swanson, a retired teacher from Portland, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

