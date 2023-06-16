Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 15, 2023, Thursday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Thursday, June 15, at 7 pm ET. The episode featured one-day winner Holly Hassel returning on the show to defend her title. Holly, who is an English professor from Fargo, North Dakota, successfully defeated the six-day champion in the last game, earning $10,500 in the process.

Her challengers include Suzanne Goldlust, a marketing manager from Reston, Virginia, and Kiran MacCormick, a math teacher from Burlington, Vermont. The three players were supposed to give as many answers as possible on some knowledge-based questions to earn the maximum amount of score and money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Suzanne Goldlust

Suzanne pretty much cemented her victory after the second round and was the in the lead throughout the game.

The categories under the first round of the game were The Czar, 21st Century Horror Novels, Rolling Stones Lyrics, Dating/App; The Golden Gate Bridge, and Bird Idioms.

Suzanne picked up a lot of clues even before the first break and used them to improve her score. In total, she gave 11 correct answers against one incorrect one. On the other hand, Holly and Kiran answered six and seven questions correctly, against two and one incorrect one.

The score after the round was Suzanne at $5,600, Holly at $3,600, and Kiran at $2,800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were “G”, Look At That, American Caves, Fact: Nonfiction, Physics & Energy, TV Criminals, and Italian Words & Phrases.

Suzanne got both the daily doubles in the round and almost had a runaway lead going the final round. She gave 21 right answers against two wrong ones. Holly gave 13 correct responses against five incorrect responses while Kiran gave 15 correct responses against four incorrect ones.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Suzanne at $17,700, Holly at $8000, and Kiran at $5600.

Holly and Suzanne answered the final question correctly and the former even doubled her score in the round but still failed to defeat Suzanne, who won a total of $18,700.

Hence, Suzanne Goldlust won Jeopardy! today.

Suzanne Goldlust: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 199 was under the category The US Government. The finals clue read:

"Established in 1938, this Congressional group was still issuing subpoenas in 1969 & finally ceased to exist 6 years later."

The correct response to the question was:

“What is the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC)?”

Kiran almost gave the correct answer but his competitor won the round by using simple abbreviations instead of the full term, losing $800 of his earnings. Holly earned $8000 in the round while Suzanne earned $1000.

The final score of the game was:

Suzanne Goldlust: $17,700 + $1,000 = $18,700 (What is the HUAC?) (1-day total: $18,700)

Holly Hassel: $8,000 + $8,000 = $16,000 (What is House HUAC)

Kiran MacCormick: $5,600 – $800 = $4,800 (What is the House Unamerican Activities Commission)

After defeating Holly, Suzanne is the new reigning winner who will defend her title against new players. Suzanne can reach the Tournament of Champions by winning four more games.

Holly will play against Ben Goldstein and Erica Rapheal in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, June 15.

Poll : 0 votes