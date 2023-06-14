Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 13, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, June 13. The game featured five-day champion Suresh Krishnan defending his earnings against new players who wanted to dethrone him. Krishnan, who is a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, has earned $53,999 previously after defeating 10 competitors.

His competitors for this episode were nonprofit fundraiser Laura Blyler Scanland and graduate student Joe Siebert. The players were supposed to answer as many answers as possible to earn the maximum amount of money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Suresh Krishnan

Suresh led the game through all the rounds with a very small margin. Joe tried his best but could not defeat the five-day champion.

The categories under the first round were Dadjectives, Flowers, The year of the Horse, Let’s check your Family History, Accessories and After the Fact.

Joe and Suresh got into an intense battle in the round, while Laura failed to even answer the basic questions. In total, Suresh gave 9 right answers against 0 incorrect responses. Joe was not far behind with 7 right and 3 wrong answers. Laura, however, gave 3 correct responses against 3 wrong ones.

The score after the round was Suresh at $5000, Joe at $3200, and Laura at $200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Deep Books, Presidential campaign slogans, Silent K words, K-letter cities, Crop to it, and Stand-up Specials.

Suresh held onto his lead as both the challengers failed to answer the daily doubles. It was still a very intense match as Joe refused to admit his defeat. In total, Suresh answered 20 questions correctly, against 2 wrong ones, and Joe gave 16 correct answers, against 5 incorrect ones. Laura, on the other hand, just gave 5 correct responses against 4 incorrect ones.

The scores after the Double Jeopardy! round were Suresh at $11,800, Joe at $7200, and Laura at $600.

Surprisingly, Laura and Suresh were the ones who gave the correct answer to the final question. Suresh scored $2,601 in the round, earning a total of $14,401. Joe lost a lot of his money in this round.

Hence, Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final question of June 13 episode of Jeopardy! was Actors. The statement read:

"He starred in the two films whose soundtracks were the top 2 bestselling albums of 1978."

Joe failed to give the correct answer and lost $6000 in the round against Harrison Ford. Laura and Suresh, on the other hand, gained $599 and $2601, respectively.

The final score of the game was:

Suresh Krishnan: $11,800 + $2601= $14,401 (Who is Travolta?) (6-day total: $96,595)

Joe Siebert: $7200 - $600 (Who is Harrison Ford?)

Laura Blyler Scanland: $600 +$ 599= $1199 (Who is John Travolta Bacon )

Suresh has already secured his spot in the Tournament of Champions. If he continues to win the game, he might even reach the Masters! game.

Krishnan will play against Holly Hassel and Neilay Amin in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, June 14.

