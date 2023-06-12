Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 12, 2023, featuring the return of Suresh Krishnan, who appears to be here for the long haul. Though Suresh started off rather slowly, he seems to have settled down well on the central seat and will look forward to many more victories before his run comes to an end. Suresh is the third contestant in recent weeks to reach a remarkable streak length, the other two being Hannah Wilson and Ben Chan.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, will face off against Michael Vallely, a data analyst from Somerville, Massachusetts, and Marilyn Singer, a children’s book author from Brooklyn, New York. Suresh Krishnan has already won $53,999 in his four days. He will try to extend the lead and the winning on his fifth game in the show.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy ?



Watch TONIGHT to find out if Suresh wins his 5th game! Is that a future #Jeopardy ! ToCer we seeWatch TONIGHT to find out if Suresh wins his 5th game! Is that a future #Jeopardy! ToCer we see👀? Watch TONIGHT to find out if Suresh wins his 5th game! https://t.co/lZ3M2dcb9C

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular shows to emerge from America. Dating back to the early 1960s, it is a show with an illustrious history and a great fan following. This is primarily because of its offbeat nature and engaging format. Moreover, Jeopardy! also boasts an offbeat final round, which is often considered a leading reason for its soaring popularity.

Almost all long-term fans of the game show are familiar with the final round, which has many things to offer. Apart from the offbeat deviations that make it immensely interesting for the contestants each day, the final round of the game show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the game show.

However, this can be quite a tedious procedure on a daily basis. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 12, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth”"

This question is from the category "Women In Mythology'' - an extremely interesting category.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, June 12, 2023

The final question's clue and solution read as follows:

Clue: The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth”

Solution: Antigone

Antigone was the first daughter of Oedipus and Jocasta in Greek mythology. Antigone is also the titular character in Sophocles' tragedy.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, June 12, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Now see if you were on the right page : youtu.be/gAqPAX3EyZU We're venturing into Final Jeopardy!Now see if you were on the right page We're venturing into Final Jeopardy! Now see if you were on the right page 🔖: youtu.be/gAqPAX3EyZU https://t.co/dUaIZH4mrA

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, Michael Vallely, a data analyst from Somerville, Massachusetts, and Marilyn Singer, a children’s book author from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

Poll : 0 votes