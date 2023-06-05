Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 5, 2023

Jeopardy! will return with an all-new episode on Monday, June 5, 2023. The start of the new week will also mark the return of Jared Watson, who impressively won his second game on Friday. After the recent successes of Ben Chan and Hannah Wilson, fans can expect other champions to also do well, something that has been missing from the 39th season of the show for some time.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Jared Watson will face off against Harrison Seidel and Annabelle Winter. In his first two days in the game show, Watson has earned a remarkable $38,601. He will surely aim to go higher this week, should he stay in the contest for long.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows worldwide. It has been on air since the early 1960s, leaving behind an illustrious history that has helped shape the game show scenario in America. Its appeal primarily comes from its offbeat nature and engaging format. This is also aided by an offbeat final round, which is regarded by many as the main reason for its rising popularity.

Jared Watson faces two new challengers TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! Here for the "dorkapotamus" energy

The final round has many things that make it stand out. Apart from the offbeat things it has for participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a regular exercise for viewers of the game show.

However, this can often be quite a difficult process. So, to ease this procedure, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question below.

June 5, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It was originally a code word used by telegraph operators; Barack Obama used it in his twitter handle."

This question is from the category "Acronyms." While not the most common topic on trivia shows, it is a fun alternative that keeps dropping in from time to time. This particular question is also very interesting.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, June 5, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: It was originally a code word used by telegraph operators; Barack Obama used it in his Twitter handle.

Solution: POTUS.

Because of telegrams, acronyms became a common way of communication. POTUS refers to 'The president of the United States' and was famously used by Barack Obama.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, June 5, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are:

Jared Watson, a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas

Harrison Seidel, a marketing coordinator from Burbank, California

Annabelle Winter, a graduate student from New York

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

