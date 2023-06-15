Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 14, 2023, Wednesday

Jeopardy! returned on KABC-TV with two new challengers and new categories in its latest episode. Players Holly Hassel, an English professor from Fargo, and Neilay Amin, a psychiatrist from Harrisburg, tried to defeat the reigning winner Suresh Krishnan by answering some tough knowledge-based questions.

Suresh, who has won 6 games in a row, earning $96,595 in total, is a professional networking engineer from Suwanee. The competitors had three rounds to secure their win by earning the maximum amount of money and score.

The network's description of the series reads:

"A quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of questions."

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Holly Hassel

Suresh failed to defend his title aginst new player Holly and was unable to lead in any round. Holly slowed down a bit in the middle of the game, but quickly recovered in the final question.

The categories under the first round were Go, Canada, A Novel Category, 3-, 4- or 5-Letter Words, Random Stuff, Holidays and Observances, and A Chorus Line.

Holly took the help of a daily double to increase her score in the Holidays & Observances category. Suresh tried his best but could not fill in the huge gap between his and Holly’s score. In total, Suresh gave 6 correct and 2 incorrect responses. Neilay answered 4 questions correctly and 3 incorrectly. Holly gave 8 correct responses against 3 incorrect ones.

The final score after the round was Holly at $5200, Suresh at $2000, and Neilay at $800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Gimme 5, “M”pires, Latino Actors and Actresses, Medicine and J Not Sounding like Juh.

Neilay unexpectedly picked up both daily doubles under the Medicine and J Not Sounding Like Juh category, scoring $1200 in each. Holly answered as many questions as possible and there wasn't a huge gap between her and Neilay’s score. In total, Suresh gave 7 right and 3 wrong responses, while Neilay answered 12 questions correctly, against 1 incorrect response. Holly gave 5 right answers with no wrong response.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Neilay at $12,400, Holly at $12,000, and Suresh at $5200.

The final round was a triple stumper as no one gave the correct answer. Holly wisely wagered away just $1500 on her answer, scoring $10,500 in total.

Hence, Holly Hassel won Jeopardy! today.

Holly Hassel: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the June 14 episode of Jeopardy! reads:

"He debuted on TV in 1967; the show's creator wanted someone from behind the Iron Curtain to be on "our side.""

The correct response was "Who is Pavel Chekhov?"

Suresh lost $2500 in the round after writing the names of his family members on his pad. Holly wagered away $1500 in the round by giving the answer Kojak, and Neilay lost a massive $11,601 after not even giving a response.

The final score of the round was:

Holly Hassel: $12,000- $1500= $10,500

Suresh Krishnan: $5200- $0 = $5200

Neilay Amin: $12,400- 11,601= $799

After defeating Suresh, Holly will defend her title as the new winner of the game show. If she keeps up with the winning streak, she might be able to reach the Tournament of Champions.

Holly will play against Suzanne Goldlust and Kiran MacCormick in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, June 15.

