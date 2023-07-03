Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 3, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, with a brand-new champion. The ongoing season's struggle with long streaks has continued after a few sparkling performances in recent weeks. Brian White, the previous champion, showed some promise before succumbing in the previous final round to Ilena Di Toro, who will go on to play her second game in the upcoming episode.

With the season coming to an end, it is fair to say that this installment was a shadow of the previous one, which saw many great contestants throughout its tenure. Now, in the upcoming episode of the game show, Ilena Di Toro will face off against Elliott Kim and Sarah Daily. Di Toro managed to win $9,500 on her debut day and will look forward to extending her streak before her run comes to an end.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in America. It started its journey back in the early 1960s and has since managed to continuously evolve and become one of the most popular shows around the globe. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format. Over the years, this has become a signature for the game show. Moreover, the final round is also often credited as a major reason for its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is arguably the biggest reason for its soaring popularity in recent years. The final round not only has many offbeat elements that make it stand out but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a complicated process on a daily basis. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 3, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of these items that became a 1940s fad derives in part from a word meaning "to cut short."

This question is from the category "Fashion." This is a relatively rarer topic in the game show and has not appeared in quite some time.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 3, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The name of these items that became a 1940s fad derives in part from a word meaning "to cut short."

Solution: Bobby Socks.

Bobby Socks was one of the better-known 1940s fads, which literally translated to "cutting short."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 3, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ilena Di Toro, a Public Relations Specialist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Elliott Kim, a Television Editor from Los Angeles, California, and Sarah Daily, an Artist Manager from New York, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

