Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 19, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 19, 2023. This week marks the beginning of a new streak and the upcoming episode will also feature a new champion. Season 39 is now nearing its end and no contestant has created the same level of hype as was seen in season 38, which will impact this year's Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, freshly-crowned champion Ben Goldstein, from Dexter, Michigan, will face off against Mary Kate Gleidt, from Kansas City, Missouri, and Jonathan Belford, from Garland, Texas. Having already won $6,198, which is not the best amount for the debut day, Ben Goldstein will look forward to winning a lot more before his streak comes to an end.

Jeopardy! is widely considered one of the most popular and most-watched game shows in America. Its long and illustrious history traces back to the early 1960s when the world was quite different. Despite that, Jeopardy! has continued to progress over many decades and seasons, slowly establishing itself as one of the most prominent television shows in the present day.

This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature. Additionally, the final round is also often credited as one of the most significant factors in this popularity.

The final round of this popular game show has many interesting elements. It allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Fans can do this by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's premiere. Over the years, this has become a common practice for viewers of the game show.

However, it can still be quite a complicated procedure. To help with this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 19, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 2022 Jeff Bezos awarded her $100 million to give to charitable causes because 'she gives with her heart'"

This question is from the category "Entertainers." While this is not a mainstream category in the trivia world, it is still a common topic and should not pose a huge challenge to those who wish to participate.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, June 19, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 2022 Jeff Bezos awarded her $100 million to give to charitable causes because "she gives with her heart."

Solution: Dolly Parton.

In 2022, the famous Dolly Parton received Jeff Bezos' 2022 Courage and Civility Award.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, June 19, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Goldstein, a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan, Mary Kate Gleidt, a nonprofit director from Kansas City, Missouri, and Jonathan Belford, a television researcher originally from Garland, Texas.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

