Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, August 7, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Monday, August 7, 2023. It has been more than a week since the conclusion of the 39th season of the show. Since then, the show has been airing reruns from the previous season.

Although the majority of the season did not feature many impressive streaks or standout contestants, the special tournaments from the previous season have certainly delivered plenty of excitement for viewers. The upcoming episode will see another rerun of the Second Chance tournament, something that was very well-received during the original tenure.

In the upcoming episode of the popular game show, Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland, will face off against Jeff Smith, a music educator from San Diego, California, and Sarah Snider, a middle school humanities teacher from Fishers, Indiana.

This is a rerun of the 31st game from the previous season. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes still plaguing Hollywood, it is difficult to say when the game show will return to its normal ways.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to reign around the world, primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Its final round is also a major reason behind the soaring popularity that has captured millions through the past few decades.

The final round of Jeopardy! is considered its most unique aspect. It is also the crowd-pulling tactic of the game show. The final round not only has many offbeat elements for the participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, it can still be quite a complicated procedure in the long run. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 7, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for August 7, 2023, reads:

"When Esquire began as a men’s lifestyle magazine in the 1930s, he was asked for manly content and wrote in 28 of the first 33 issues."

This question is from the category "Authors." This is a very broad category, even though it often appears in trivia shows.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, August 7, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: When Esquire began as a men’s lifestyle magazine in the 1930s, he was asked for manly content and wrote in 28 of the first 33 issues.

Solution: Ernest Hemingway

The famous Ernest Hemingway was one of the biggest contributors to the Esquire magazine. His The Snows of Kilimanjaro was also published in the same.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, August 7, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sarah Snider, a middle school humanities teacher from Fishers, Indiana, Jeff Smith, a music educator from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!