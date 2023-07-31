Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 31, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Monday, July 31, 2023, which will mark the beginning of six weeks' worth of revisits to the engaging 39th season.

The 39th season of the game show officially wrapped up on Friday, and the show will now continue to present encore episodes till the pre-season competitions start.

This year's shaky environment due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike makes it hard for the game show to continue on its scheduled path, but nothing has been announced yet.

Jeopardy! is one of the most famous game shows in the world. It originally began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to reign the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have captivated viewers from across the globe.

Moreover, the game show consists of an interesting final round, which is also considered a primary reason for its soaring popularity.

Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long pic.twitter.com/qM0LZM12lV The sun is out and #JeopardyRewatch is almost here!Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long

The final round of the game show has many offbeat elements that make it popular amongst fans. The most important of these is allowing viewers' participation.

Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

July 31, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In September 1964 the New York Times announced the passing of this pet, a gift, “used as a symbol of honesty in 1952”"

This question is from the category "Famous Animals." This is a interesting topic and is quite rare, even for trivia buffs.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 31, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

In September 1952, Nixon was accused of improprieties regarding a fund created to reimburse him for political expenses. These funds included a black-and-white cocker spaniel, named Checkers.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 31, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Cindy Zhang, a user experience designer from New York, New York, Aaron Gulyas, a community college history instructor from Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!