Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 10, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, July 10, 2023, kickstarting another new week. This episode will also mark the return of Alex Gordon, in what will be his third game. Last week, no contestant managed to stay on the show for more than a day. Alex Gordon finally broke the streak with an impressive win in the last game. However, given this season's tendency of low-scoring runs, it might be difficult for Gordon to sustain his streak, despite his flashes of brilliance.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Alex Gordon will play his third game against Dileri Johnston and James Tyler. Gordon managed to win an impressive amount of $41,500 in his two days so far and will take some competition to go down.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular game shows to come out of America. It has been around since the 1960s and has become a pop culture icon over the many decades. Over the past 39 seasons, the game show managed to hold on to its appeal due to its offbeat nature and engaging format. This has become a recognizable motif in the game show all these years. Moreover, the final round is also credited for its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is arguably its most offbeat feature. Apart from including several challenges for the contestants, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the show.

However, this comes with its set of challenges. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

July 10, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"At the 1865 Paris Art Salon, the elder of these 2 men said if the younger were successful, it would be “because his name sounds like mine."

This question is from the category "Art History." This is an interesting topic that has not appeared commonly in the show but is quite a common trivia topic.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 10, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Manet and Monet.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 10, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alex Gordon, a Medical Student from Somers, New York, Dileri Johnston, a Pottery Teacher from Maplewood, New Jersey, and James Tyler, a Senior Editor from Blandon, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

