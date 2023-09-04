Dutch Bros. Fall drinks line-up: Varieties, availability, and other details explored

Dutch Bros. is all set for the pumpkin spice season as the chain introduced its fall drinks line-up this week. Aimed at adding some extra comfort to your days, the new and old drinks pack some extra warmth from the perfect blend of spices.

Available in stores starting September 1, the seasonal line-up features three exciting drinks, including - 'Pumpkin Pie Frost, Sweater Weather Chai, and Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée.'

Exclusively available for just over two months, the limited-time offerings can be found all across the United States. Fans looking forward to the new drinks can grab them at the nearest store.

The new drinks can also be enjoyed from the comforts of your home when ordering through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The chain announced the launch of its fall drinks line-up through a press release on September 1, with Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“Our customers love this season just as much as we do, so we’re excited to bring back some fan-favorites.”

Welcoming fans to enjoy the seasonal favorites, Davila added:

“...There’s something for everyone, especially this fall. This drink lineup features all the cozy flavors of the season, from White Coffee espresso to pumpkin, caramel, and cinnamon, the options are truly endless and waiting for you...”

Dutch Bros. Fall drinks line-up can be enjoyed for over 2 months

Adding a flavorful twist to the drinks, Dutch Bros. is also putting White Coffee at the center of its seasonal drinks this year. Known for the extra caffeine kick, white coffee offers a delicious nutty flavor profile that can elevate your coffee and chai (tea) experience.

Adding a flavorful twist to the drinks, Dutch Bros. is also putting White Coffee at the center of its seasonal drinks this year. Known for the extra caffeine kick, white coffee offers a delicious nutty flavor profile that can elevate your coffee and chai (tea) experience.

Fans looking forward to the seasonal experience can enjoy the limited-time offerings at the nearest participating store for a limited time.

The three fall drinks available at stores for a limited time include:

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée - Available either as Freeze, Breve, or Cold Brew, it features a sweet-n-salty caramel flavor and comes with toppings of the chain's signature Soft Top, raw sugar sprinkles, and quick pumpkin drizzle. Sweater Weather Chai - Loaded with some extra caffeine, it offers a delicious blend of the chain's popular chai, white chocolate, and a double shot of white coffee. Available both in hot and iced variants, it comes with toppings of Soft Top and cinnamon sprinkles. Pumpkin Pie Frost - It offers lip-smacking flavors of pumpkin in a frosty milkshake that comes with whipped cream topping.

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time Dutch Bros. drinks can be enjoyed all across the United States for a limited time until October 31. Fans looking forward to the warm and comfy drinks can get them from the nearest store or through the chain's app or website when ordering a pick-up or delivery.