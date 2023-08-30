"Size does not matter they say": Why is Burger King being sued revealed as Whopper burger sparks hilarious reactions online 

Burger King has been in the news lately because the US Court recently said that it must face a lawsuit as the fast food giant is making misleading claims they show Whopper large burgers but the reality is different, reported BBC. In the report, it was also mentioned,

"misleading customers by showing the burger with a meatier patty and ingredients that overflow over the bun and the plaintiff claims are false."

As the news came to light about the burger fast food chain facing a lawsuit, several social media users reacted to this and shared hilarious memes. One of the internet users @fantagenau reacted to this by saying, "size does not matter they say".

The lawsuit accused the fast food chain of false claims about the Whopper and said that they had made claims that their ingredients overflowed over the bun. It was further mentioned in the lawsuit that Burger King makes those burgers appear that they are '35% larger and contain more than double the meat than the chain serves.'

Internet users react to the news of Burger King's Whopper burger being sued

As internet users came across the news of the fast food chain's Whopper burger being sued, they started reacting widely to it. Several social media users shared hilarious memes about it and said that they are all set to do the collecting evidence job here.

Fast food chain denied the wrongdoing about the claim of Whopper size

As the fast food chain is being sued, US District Judge Roy Altman said it was up to jurors to tell what reasonable people think about Burger King's advertisement. After the ruling came in, Burger King's spokesperson told BBC,

"The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide."

The fast food chain also said that they have done nothing wrong and that only unreasonable people expect that every burger should look the same. However, Altman dismissed the claims of customers about Burger King's advertisement and said that the fast food chain did not make any promise that their burger would be of specific size or of weight.

Recently, there has been a surge in fast food chains being sued. McDonald's and Wendy's are also facing similar lawsuits to Burger King. Other than this, Taco Bell also faced a lawsuit this year for serving pizzas and wraps that had half of the filling that were advertised online and on television.

Another case also came to light as a woman said that her tuna was not actually tuna and she filed a case for it. Moreover, Subway was also facing a lawsuit in 2016 and they settled it by claiming that their foot-long subs were not always a foot long.