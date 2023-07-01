"All hail Subway's model": Fans express excitement as the franchise announces Astro's Cha Eun-woo as the brand face for their new campaign

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has recently been announced as the new model for the world-renowned food brand, Subway, as of June 30, 2023. Seeing Cha Eun-woo as the face of this brand, fans couldn’t stop appreciating the American international fast-food franchise for their choice. On the previous day, Subway Korea uploaded a photo on their social media sharing a photo with Eun-woo's eyes covered with a sub sandwich with a caption saying (translated from Korean):

"A new model is coming to sub city...it feels like the surroundings are already getting bright and becoming fresh...! Try to guess who the next model is in the comments!!"

As part of this collaboration, Subway has planned various activities featuring Cha Eun-woo. The first among them is the release of Subway's "Eat Fresh, Feel Good" campaign video, which will be broadcast across several Asian countries, including Korea, in the upcoming month.

Cha Eun-woo as a multi-talented ambassador

The ASTRO member's appeal and aesthetics have caught the attention of various brands, making him a highly sought-after brand ambassador. In 2020, the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton chose him as their brand ambassador, recognizing the unique charm and style he brings to the table. The following year, on January 14, 2023, Cha Eun-woo was announced as the inaugural brand ambassador for Dior Capture Total, the new serum.

More recently, on May 24, 2023, he was honored to be appointed the Honorary Ambassador of Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). This esteemed position highlights his role in promoting tourism and showcasing the beauty of his home country to the world.

Cha Eun-woo's continued recognition as a brand ambassador speaks to his exceptional talent and the captivating persona he exudes, making him an influential figure in the realms of fashion and beauty and promoting the cultural heritage of South Korea.

After all these opportunities, a food brand like Subway finally approached the true Beauty hero to be the face of their brand. Following this, fans expressed their excitement and delight regarding the news. Here are a few reactions from Aroha on Twitter:

Cha Eun-woo's journey as a professional actor

Cha Eun-woo is a South Korean idol, actor, and model who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his undeniable talent and striking visuals. Born on March 30, 1997, as Lee Dong Min, he rose to prominence as a member of the popular K-pop boy group ASTRO.

Known for his ethereal beauty and charming charisma, Eunwoo has not only made waves in the music industry but has also ventured into acting, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. He has starred in various television dramas, earning praise for his ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity. His notable acting roles include My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, and True Beauty, where he charmed the audiences with his splendid performances.

Despite his immense popularity and busy schedule, the singer cum actor cum model remains down-to-earth and humble, drawing affection from fans and colleagues alike. He is known for his dedication, hard work, and constant pursuit of growth and improvement in his craft.

