“My heart cannot”: ASTRO’s fans react to maknae member Sanha’s heartfelt tribute for Moonbin

ASTRO’s youngest member, Yoon Sanha, took to his personal Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt tribute to his deceased bandmate, Moonbin. After the group’s oldest member MJ, leader JinJin, and Cha Eun-woo’s posts, the group’s youngest member penned down his honest thoughts and feelings for one half of the subunit "MOONBIN & SANHA," who tragically passed away on April 19 in a reported case of suicide. This also marks Sanha’s first post on Instagram since Moonbin’s demise.
Not only did he pen a heartwarming post, but he also shared some never-before-seen pictures of them showcasing their rock-solid bond and friendship as bandmates and collaborators. The Perfumer singer was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, in an unfortunate case of suicide, and since then his family, friends, bandmates, and fans have set up memorials and vigils in his honor and paid him heartfelt tribute.
“My heart cannot”, @keiichaan wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a crying emoji.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s bandmate Sanha pens a touching post for his hyung on Instagram
June 6 marked the 49th day since ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away. According to Buddhist tradition, the dead person’s spirit lingers on earth for 49 days, after which it peacefully passes onto another realm. In his first post since Moonbin’s death, ASTRO’s youngest member, Sanha, wrote a touching post that will make AROHAs shed a tear or two.
“Hyung. Goodbye. It’s really time to let you go now. Promise me we’ll meet again one day. OK? And when we do, let’s hug it out. Thanks to you, I was happy. And I wish you a happily ever after, too. I love you so much.”
The post is accompanied by never-before-seen, heartwarming pictures of them hugging, sharing noodles, bantering, and having hearty laughs together. Notably, Sanha also showcases the rings Moonbin gifted him. He bids his hyung goodbye, wishes him a happily ever after, and hopes they share a long and warm hug whenever they meet. AROHAs took to social media to share their own reactions to Sanha’s post about his fellow Perfumer singer.
Notably, the rings showcased in Sanha’s post are ASTRO and AROHAs friendship rings, and presumably, they belong to the late singer, which will now be cherished by the members and fans. The INCENSE singer’s bandmates and friends have shared loving public posts for him, marking the 49th day since his death.
Moon Sua took to Instagram as well to share a sweet video of them dancing together and an equally emotional post for her brother. VIVIZ’s SinB shared a simple, captionless picture featuring her brother and her on a late-night walk together.
Previously, Fantagio announced that they are extending the memorial for the INCENSE singer by creating a new memorial space for the late singer at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, which will be open for a long time for AROHAs.
ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Sanha visit Moonbin’s memorial at Namhansangseong
ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Sanha posted a series of pictures on the former’s Instagram account, seemingly visiting their bandmate's memorial at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong.
After an initial memorial at the company headquarters in Seoul, Fantagio announced that they have taken the bereaved family’s permission to open another memorial space for the Perfumer singer at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong.
This dedicated site is called “Moon’s Space,” and Cha Eun-woo and Sanha paid a quiet and humble visit to pray for their deceased friend’s soul to rest in peace. Cha Eun-woo shared a few pictures on his Instagram where he can be seen hugging and consoling ASTRO’s maknae Sanha.