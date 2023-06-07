“My heart cannot”: ASTRO’s fans react to maknae member Sanha’s heartfelt tribute for Moonbin

ASTRO’s youngest member, Yoon Sanha, took to his personal Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt tribute to his deceased bandmate, Moonbin. After the group’s oldest member MJ, leader JinJin, and Cha Eun-woo’s posts, the group’s youngest member penned down his honest thoughts and feelings for one half of the subunit "MOONBIN & SANHA," who tragically passed away on April 19 in a reported case of suicide. This also marks Sanha’s first post on Instagram since Moonbin’s demise.

Not only did he pen a heartwarming post, but he also shared some never-before-seen pictures of them showcasing their rock-solid bond and friendship as bandmates and collaborators. The Perfumer singer was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, in an unfortunate case of suicide, and since then his family, friends, bandmates, and fans have set up memorials and vigils in his honor and paid him heartfelt tribute.

“My heart cannot”, @keiichaan wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a crying emoji.

Kitamitsu 💚 @keiichaan Sanha's message for Moonbin naaaaaur my heart cannot Sanha's message for Moonbin naaaaaur my heart cannot 😭

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s bandmate Sanha pens a touching post for his hyung on Instagram

ASTRO's Sanha writes a heartwarming post in Moonbin's memory (Image via Instagram/ddana_yoon)

June 6 marked the 49th day since ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away. According to Buddhist tradition, the dead person’s spirit lingers on earth for 49 days, after which it peacefully passes onto another realm. In his first post since Moonbin’s death, ASTRO’s youngest member, Sanha, wrote a touching post that will make AROHAs shed a tear or two.

“Hyung. Goodbye. It’s really time to let you go now. Promise me we’ll meet again one day. OK? And when we do, let’s hug it out. Thanks to you, I was happy. And I wish you a happily ever after, too. I love you so much.”

The post is accompanied by never-before-seen, heartwarming pictures of them hugging, sharing noodles, bantering, and having hearty laughs together. Notably, Sanha also showcases the rings Moonbin gifted him. He bids his hyung goodbye, wishes him a happily ever after, and hopes they share a long and warm hug whenever they meet. AROHAs took to social media to share their own reactions to Sanha’s post about his fellow Perfumer singer.

Fabs @fransadl "Let’s meet again for sure next time okay?? Let’s hug each other tightly then too" - Sanha to Moonbin "Let’s meet again for sure next time okay?? Let’s hug each other tightly then too" - Sanha to Moonbin 😭💔 https://t.co/NdUiHv5FVK

altheria ★⁵ @lix_dust yoon sanha's post for moonbin on ig :'( i miss him sm yoon sanha's post for moonbin on ig :'( i miss him sm

𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥✶ @imanoona85 25y 130d



빈아, your subunit with Sanha was such a gift to AROHA bec we saw a new side of your chemistry on and off stage 🥹



#MOONBIN #문빈

#MomentsWithMoonBin 25y 130d빈아, your subunit with Sanha was such a gift to AROHA bec we saw a new side of your chemistry on and off stage 🥹 🌙 25y 130d빈아, your subunit with Sanha was such a gift to AROHA bec we saw a new side of your chemistry on and off stage 🥹#MOONBIN #문빈#MomentsWithMoonBin https://t.co/KltMZBjhD2

𝒮𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓉♡ᶜʰᵃʳᵒʰᵃ♡ @ae_scar_charoha 🏻 Please stay strong. Always here for you, we got you.



instagram.com/p/CtJzJnIPga9/…

️ddana_yoon



Rest in love & peace, Binnie



#YoonSanha #Sanha #윤산하

#ASTRO #아스트로… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My sincerest and deepest condolences, Sanha. Hugs and prayers going your way… 🫂🏻 Please stay strong. Always here for you, we got you.️ddana_yoonRest in love & peace, Binnie #Moonbin My sincerest and deepest condolences, Sanha. Hugs and prayers going your way… 🫂🙏🏻 Please stay strong. Always here for you, we got you. 💛💜❤️🔗instagram.com/p/CtJzJnIPga9/…©️ddana_yoonRest in love & peace, Binnie #Moonbin 🌙❤️#YoonSanha #Sanha #윤산하 #ASTRO #아스트로… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PEN96BQjq1

𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚎⁷ 𝚜𝚊𝚠 𝙿𝟷𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚢 @angelica_bailey



Tears immediately started to form reading Sanha's Instagram post about Moonbin. You will always be loved, Binnie. “It’s time to let you go. Let’s meet next time, okay? Let’s hold each other tight. I was happy because of you. Eat well and live well. I love you so much.”Tears immediately started to form reading Sanha's Instagram post about Moonbin. You will always be loved, Binnie. “It’s time to let you go. Let’s meet next time, okay? Let’s hold each other tight. I was happy because of you. Eat well and live well. I love you so much.” Tears immediately started to form reading Sanha's Instagram post about Moonbin. You will always be loved, Binnie.😭❤️ https://t.co/po6KUOPfGR

Notably, the rings showcased in Sanha’s post are ASTRO and AROHAs friendship rings, and presumably, they belong to the late singer, which will now be cherished by the members and fans. The INCENSE singer’s bandmates and friends have shared loving public posts for him, marking the 49th day since his death.

Moon Sua took to Instagram as well to share a sweet video of them dancing together and an equally emotional post for her brother. VIVIZ’s SinB shared a simple, captionless picture featuring her brother and her on a late-night walk together.

Previously, Fantagio announced that they are extending the memorial for the INCENSE singer by creating a new memorial space for the late singer at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, which will be open for a long time for AROHAs.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Sanha visit Moonbin’s memorial at Namhansangseong

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Sanha posted a series of pictures on the former’s Instagram account, seemingly visiting their bandmate's memorial at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong.

After an initial memorial at the company headquarters in Seoul, Fantagio announced that they have taken the bereaved family’s permission to open another memorial space for the Perfumer singer at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong.

This dedicated site is called “Moon’s Space,” and Cha Eun-woo and Sanha paid a quiet and humble visit to pray for their deceased friend’s soul to rest in peace. Cha Eun-woo shared a few pictures on his Instagram where he can be seen hugging and consoling ASTRO’s maknae Sanha.

Poll : 0 votes