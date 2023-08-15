Painkiller, a medical criminal drama limited series on Netflix, premiered on August 10, 2023. The series was created and developed by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, with all six episodes directed by Peter Berg.

The inspiration for Painkiller comes from Patrick Radden Keefe's influential 2017 article in the New Yorker titled The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, as well as Barry Meier's 2018 book, Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and The Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic.

Through its dramatic retelling, Painkiller delves into the intricacies and details of how America reached its current predicament regarding opioid addiction. The foundation for this was laid down first in the 1990s when Richard Sackler's Purdue Pharma was green-lit to produce OxyContin.

OxyContin, the painkiller from Purdue Pharma (Image via AP)

OxyContin was developed as a pain medication with the intention of being less addictive compared to other available painkillers. The claim was even approved by the FDA, which ultimately led to Purdue Pharma's significant growth and the impending painkiller crisis in America.

Netflix's Painkiller stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch in the central roles alongside Dina Shihabi, Clark Gregg, Sam Anderson, West Duchovny, and others in pivotal supporting roles.

A still from Painkiller (Image via Netflix)

With the reception Painkiller received on Netflix, we have compiled the ideal list for fans of the limited series. If you're searching for something with a similar tone to Painkiller, we've compiled a list of similar television shows and films in this article.

Dopesick, Dr. Death and 8 other titles to add to your watchlist if you liked Painkiller

1) Dopesick

Dopesick (Image via Hulu)

Dopesick is a drama miniseries from the house of Hulu. Danny Strong developed the series as an adaptation of Beth Macy's 2018 non-fiction book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

The eight-episode series premiered on Hulu in 2021, followed by a screening and discussion at the 2021 Virginia Film Festival. The cast featured Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Will Chase, and others in pivotal roles.

The series received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans, with Keaton's performance being universally praised and earning numerous prestigious awards.

The official synopsis for Dopesick, as provided on Hulu, reads as follows:

"...“Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies."

Dopesick is extremely similar to the plot that Painkiller explores as both titles take a deep look into the dark and dreary landscape of American opioid addiction.

2) Dark Waters

Dark Waters (Image via Focus Features)

Dark Waters is a biographical legal thriller from the House of Focus Features. Todd Haynes directed the movie with a screenplay written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan. The film took inspiration from Nathaniel Rich's 2016 article in New York Times Magazine titled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare.

The film starred Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins in pivotal roles alongside Victor Garber, Bill Camp, Bill Pullman, William Jackson Harper, and others in supporting roles. It received widely positive reviews from critics, especially for its unwavering depiction of the events that transpired and the performance by the cast.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"DARK WATERS tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals."

Similar to Painkiller, Dark Waters delves into the unethical and dark practices of a huge corporation, that harms innocent lives in exchange for their own financial profits.

3) The Nurse

The Nurse (Image via Netflix)

The Nurse is a Danish true crime drama miniseries from the house of Netflix. Kasper Barfoed directed the series while co-writing the screenplay with Dorte W. Høgh, which is based on Kristian Corfixen's book, The Nurse: The True Story Behind One Of Scandinavia's Most Notorious Criminal Trials. The series, consisting of four hour-long episodes, was released on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

The series starred Fanny Louise Bernth in the titular role alongside Josephine Park, Peter Zandersen, Dick Kaysø, and others in pivotal roles. Since its release on the popular streaming platform, the series has been a hit among the audience and even found itself in the top 10 titles.

Netflix's short synopsis for the title reads as follows:

"A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague's desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story."

Although The Nurse does not follow a corporation, it does explore the criminal activities of medical personnel responsible for the death of a number of patients. Just like Painkiller, this title also revolves around somebody who is supposed to save the mass but ends up hurting them.

4) The Dropout

The Dropout (Image via Hulu)

The Dropout is a biographical drama limited series from the house of Hulu. Elizabeth Meriwether developed the series taking inspiration from ABC's podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis. Premiering on Hulu in March 2022, the series went on to win multiple prestigious accolades.

The series starred Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews in the central roles alongside Elizabeth Marvel, Michel Gill, William H. Macy, Sam Waterston, Stephen Fry, and others in pivotal supporting roles. The Dropout was a favorite among critics and audiences alike, becoming one of the most-watched titles soon after its release.

The official synopsis for the series on Hulu reads as follows:

"Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

Just like Painkiller, The Dropout also has its roots in the medical landscape of America and delves into a fraudster company.

5) WeCrashed

WeCrashed (Image via Apple TV+)

WeCrashed is a biographical drama limited series from the house of Apple TV+. Drew Crevello developed the series based on a podcast hosted on Wondery called WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. The miniseries came out with its eight-hour-long episodes on Apple TV+ between March and April 2022.

The series stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles alongside Kyle Marvin, Kelly AuCoin, Anthony Edwards, Theo Stockman, Andrew Burnap, Cricket Brown, and others in pivotal roles. WeCrashed held its own among the critics and was praised for the performances of the lead cast.

The official synopsis from Apple TV+ reads as follows:

"Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?"

Although WeCrashed is nowhere near connected to the medical or health sector, it shares certain similarities with Painkiller as both titles explore the changes that come with the exponential rise in terms of money and success.

6) Ratched

Ratched (Image via Netflix)

Ratched is a period psychological thriller drama series from the house of Netflix. Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky created the series, basing it on one of the characters from Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The series is set to act as a prequel story to the cinematic adaptation of Kesey's novel, the 1975 Jack Nicholson starrer of the same name.

The cast of the series features Sarah Paulson in the eponymous role of Nurse Mildred Ratched alongside Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Charlie Carver, Jon Jon Briones, and Sharon Stone in pivotal roles.

The synopsis for the title, as available on Netflix, reads as follows:

"In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness."

Just like Painkiller, Ratched also explores the darkness under the veil of kindness and goodwill.

7) The Crime of the Century

The Crime of the Century (Image via HBO)

The Crime of the Century is a two-part documentary film from the house of HBO. Alex Gibney took the helm of the project and simultaneously wrote, directed and produced the title. The documentary is divided into two two-hour-long parts, which give the audience an in-depth look into the American opioid problem and its peripherals.

The two-part documentary was released on HBO on May 10 and May 11, 2021, respectively, and was received well by both critics and audiences for its shocking yet necessary review of the American opioid crisis. HBO's official synopsis for the title reads as follows:

"A searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates, this two-part documentary directed by Emmy® and Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of one of the most devastating public health tragedies of our time."

Similar to Painkiller, The Crime of the Century also uncovers the workings of the big corporations who only work for their own profits in disregard to the public welfare.

8) All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Image via Neon)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is another biographical documentary film from the House of Neon. Laura Poitras directed the movie while also being a producer and editor for the title. The film premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival where it won the Golden Lion, before releasing in theaters in November 2022.

The film received universal critical acclaim and multiple prestigious accolades alongside the Golden Lion to its name. In ways, the film is a co-creation between Poitras and Nan Goldin, since her works are heavily featured throughout the documentary.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin. The story is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis."

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed shares the same theme as Painkiller, delving into the opioid crisis of America and the ones responsible for it. Both titles also put Purdue Pharma in their crosschairs.

9) Dr. Death

Dr. Death (Image via Peacock)

Dr. Death is a crime drama thriller series from the House of Peacock. Patrick MacManus developed the series, basing it on a podcast of the same name hosted on Wondery. The series released its first season with eight episodes in July 2021 and is set to release a second season in the near future.

The cast featured Joshua Jackson in the titular role alongside Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Dominic Burgess, Grace Gummer, Molly Griggs, and others in pivotal roles. Critics and fans have loved the title and praised it for Jackson's performance and the harrowing retelling of the true events that transpired.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, DR. DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. "

It further reads:

"As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart, set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us."

Painkiller tells the story of a pharmaceutical company crippling its consumers while Dr. Death tells the story of a doctor crippling or killing his patients.

10) The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse (Image via Netflix)

The Good Nurse is a true-crime thriller drama film from the house of Netflix. Tobias Lindholm directed the movie with a screenplay written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, taking inspiration from Charles Graeber's 2013 book of the same name, which itself was based on convicted serial killer nurse, Charles Cullen.

The film starred Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in the central roles alongside Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, and others in supporting roles.

After premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, the film had a limited theatrical release in September before arriving on Netflix in October 2022. Redmayne's stellar performance earned him multiple nominations.

The short synopsis under the title on Netflix reads as follows:

"An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home - until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light."

The Good Nurse also tells the story of a medical personnel who does the opposite of what their job is. Just like in Painkiller, where the pharmaceutical companies producing our medicine are also responsible for the addiction, The Good Nurse follows a nurse who is actually a serial killer.

These were all the titles that we think will be perfect for you to check out if you're in the mood for something similar to Painkiller. All of these series and movies share a mostly common theme and will definitely meet the cravings, now that you have finished Netflix's Painkiller.