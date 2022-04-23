WeCrashed Episode 8 ending explained: Was Masa able to buyout Adam? (Spoilers)

In the season finale of WeCrashed, Adam stepped down as CEO and waited for his 'golden parachute' to arrive.

The episode revolved around the board trying to get Adam to step down, while Masa tried to buy out his controlling shares. The One With All the Money was directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, with Elissa Karasik, Zenzele Price and Mark Stasenko featuring as writers.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of the finale of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of WeCrashed episode 8

As the season finale of WeCrashed progressed towards the end, viewers saw Adam stepping down as the CEO of WeWork, while Cameron Lautner was immediately appointed as the new one. However, what he didn't realize was that the company wasn't just bleeding money because of Neumann, but due to other reasons as well.

According to Cameron, WeWork was on its way to bankruptcy in under two months, unless it received a massive cash influx from Masa. Adam and Masa, on the other hand, had their own face off going on regarding the former's shares in the company.

Masa wanted to buy Adam out and take control of his shares before he injected more money into the company. After several back-and-forths, the latter agreed to a buyout package offered by Masa, one that ranged in billions of dollars.

Now, Adam and Rebekah are less worried as their 'golden parachute' is on its way. They headed to Israel for a family vacation, waiting for his buyout package to arrive. This is also where Adam surprises Rebekah by revealing that he bought the curriculum for WeGrow.

Adam then receives a call from Masa and learns that he will do everything in his power to stop them from getting the buyout package. The finale ended with Rebekah and Adam flustering and screaming, fearing for their big payout.

The end-credits of the series revealed the real-life Adam Neumann suing Softbank. Coupled with that, WeWork also sued Softbank, while the employees sued Adam.

Analysing the end: What happened with Adam and Rebekah?

WeCrashed, just like the title, ended with a crash for WeWork's Adam and Rebekah. While on their vacation to Israel, they got a devastating call from Masa that he would not let the buyout package come through. After several back-and-forths, Adam and Masa had finally agreed on a figure of almost $1.7 billion to give up his controlling share in the company.

From Masa's tone, it was pretty clear that he wasn't going to give up and leave the Neumanns with all that money. It is also known that he has considerable resources and a lot of wealth, meaning that even if Adam sued him, Masa could afford a long legal battle.

Learn more about the fall of WeWork in the finale of WeCrashed. Stream the finale and previous episodes on AppleTV+.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul