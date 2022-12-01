5 chilling details about Christopher Duntsch

Christopher Duntsch, aka Dr. Death, a former Texas-based neurosurgeon, maimed dozens of his victims and killed at least two. In 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on multiple charges and is currently serving time in prison only to be eligible for parole in 2045.

For two years, dozens of patients Duntsch operated on suffered injuries or impairments - some victims were paralyzed, while others suffered severe nerve damage and had to endure chronic pain. One of his friends and patients underwent spinal surgery only to return from the procedure with a broken vertebral artery.

Christopher Duntsch and then girlfriend, Wendy Young

Dr.Randall Kirby

Jeff Glidewell, another victim of Duntsch's

Michelle Shugart, the woman who brought this all to fruition with the law

An investigation later revealed that Christopher Duntsch was a substance abuser who allegedly used to work under the influence but was never reported by the establishments where he was initially employed. It was only brought to the notice of authorities when people from his past started coming up with instances when they first-hand witnessed him do so.

Here are a few revelations made during the investigation that ultimately led to the downfall of the notorious Dr. Death.

The bizarre case Christopher Duntsch: Drug abuse, botched surgeries, and three other key factors from the life of "Dr. Death"

1) Christopher Duntsch had an extensive resume without the experience to carry forward the job

Duntsch made every effort to convey the idea that he was a diligent, capable, and compassionate person and surgeon. He decided to become a neurosurgeon and would not allow anything, including a lack of knowledge or experience, to deter him.

Duntsch initially seemed to have the necessary skills: He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis before attending the University of Tennessee Health Center for his medical and doctoral degrees. His outstanding achievements in medical school earned him admission to the prestigious Alpha Omega Medical Honor Society.

He then enrolled in an M.D./Ph.D. program at the University of Tennessee at Memphis College of Medicine and worked countless hours in cancer and stem cell research.

2) Duntsch has a history of substance abuse and negligence at work

Everything appeared to be going according to his plan. However, confessions from Duntsch's acquaintances who knew him between 2006 and 2008 revealed flaws in his whole act. One woman recalled him consuming cocaine and LSD all night long before leaving the next morning for his hospital job.

An anonymous report that Duntsch was consuming drugs before going to work caused the University of Tennessee to investigate his alleged substance abuse. They required him to submit to a drug test, but he was able to evade it. The extent of his surgical training is unknown. However, he was later admitted to a program for impaired physicians while still being permitted to complete training.

3) His colleagues in Dallas noticed his lack of experience and the danger he posed to patients

Christopher Duntsch was a top candidate for any hospital system after completing his residency, at least on paper. He relocated to Dallas and joined the Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in Plano as a practicing surgeon with operating privileges. However, as the casualties started to mount, his colleagues soon realized that his inexperience and lack of understanding posed a serious risk to the patients.

According to a former employee, Duntsch botched a reasonably straightforward surgery by refusing to remove a disk with a scalpel and instead utilizing a different instrument that ended up doing more harm. The person who underwent surgery still uses a cane and experiences severe pain.

4) Multiple efforts were made to stop Christopher Duntsch's malpractices but to no avail

Initially, Duntsch was not reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank because he continued practicing, moving from one establishment to another. In July 2012, he performed surgery on a woman who lost massive amounts of blood after waking up and eventually died. After that, the Texas Medical Board started collecting reports concerning him when several doctors began raising concerns.

Following several botched surgeries and relentless attempts by other surgeons, Duntsch's medical license was initially put on hold in June 2013 and then completely terminated in December of the same year.

5) Duntsch was found guilty on multiple counts of aggravated assault and received life in prison

In June 2013, Duntsch's surgical privileges were completely revoked due to two doctors' complaints to the Texas Medical Board. A grand jury convicted Dr. Death in July 2015 on five charges of aggravated assault and one count of harming an elderly patient, Mary Efurd. For his terrible deeds, Christopher Duntsch was given a life sentence in prison in February 2017.

