“I think my style has really always stayed in one place”- When Amanda Seyfried opened up about not diverting from her personal style

Red carpets are momentous occasions for Hollywood A-listers. They must make sure to dress to the nines while maintaining gracefulness and elegance. Actress Amanda Seyfried has taken our breath away with her red carpet moments several times now.

In an interview with Bazaar in December 2022, Amanda Seyfried spilled details on her personal sense of style and how that influences her red carpet fashion moments, her photoshoots, and even what she wears in the privacy of her own farm.

“I think my style has really always stayed in one place – it has evolved here and there, and of course, my body has changed when I’ve had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can, and when I wear jeans, it is going to be the same jeans I have had for years,” the actress said.

Amanda Seyfried went on record to say that she enjoys experimenting with fashion when it comes to photoshoots. A shoot feels more like "acting" for her, so she can relax and take her time getting into a character, but red-carpets are very "brief" and "frantic", so there isn't "enough time" to get "comfortable" in the clothes, pose for photographers, and interact with fans all at the same time.

Overall, she sticks to her personal style, which is marked by a graceful simplicity. For her, fashion should be comfortable, and despite the changes that her body went through during her pregnancies, her style has remained the same.

“It just works for me, so I don’t move away from it," she stated.

Staying true to her own personal style is the defining feature of all her fashion choices, and it's the one that she is most comfortable with.

“It’s actually always very easy": Amanda Seyfried on her red-carpet dress selection process

Selecting a red carpet outfit can be a daunting moment for any celebrity. Amanda Seyfried has to go through the same ordeal for every public appearance. She made sure to express her gratitude to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has been responsible for curating her looks for years.

In the Bazaar interview, the Mean Girls actress said that Stewart has incredible relationships with designers and that she successfully finds pieces that Seyfried will like. Amanda Seyfried also stated that as her stylist is familiar with what looks good on her body type and understands Seyfried's "boundaries with fashion."

“Elizabeth is so savvy – she is so amazing and I trust her so much,” Seyfried gushed about her personal stylist.

Take, for example, Seyfried's red-carpet look for the 2022 Emmy Awards. She looked stunning here, wearing Giorgio Armani. In the aforementioned interview, she continued to praise her stylist by saying that she is responsible for all the gorgeous red-carpet looks that the actress has delivered over the years.

Amanda Seyfried continued:

“It’s actually always very easy. Every once in a while – maybe once a year – I’ll see something in a magazine that I want to try, but almost always, it is something she has chosen, something she has put on hold, knowing I will love it.”

Commenting on her current style while living on her farm, the actress simply said, "I just dress how i want." Amanda Seyfried also showed her interest in jewellery as an investment. She also said that she would want to "invest" in "great shoes", cashmere, "cosy jumpers", and a "great watch". Talking about the impact of fashion accessories, Seyfried mentioned the Rendez-Vous watch, which was an "exquisite" piece that she believed added a lot to her character during a photoshoot.

“Fashion is an extension of who we are and what we represent”: Seyfried on the representative power of fashion and the ultimate need for comfort

After being in the fashion industry for so long, Amanda Seyfried understands the importance of fashion. The actress believes that a dress can tell a story. She categorically remarks on the representative power that fashion holds and how that can be a significantly powerful statement to onlookers.

Seyfried continued:

“Fashion is an extension of who we are and what we represent...We are capable of expressing so much of ourselves in what we wear – it makes us feel seen before we even open our mouths.”

As a woman of the world who has time and again delivered masterfully curated red-carpet looks and swoon-worthy photoshoots, Amanda Seyfried remains a strong believer in the ability of fashion to provide comfort and be comfortable for the wearer. More than looks and presentation, Amanda Seyfried believes in prioritizing comfort because we look our best when we are able to wear our style comfortably - and that is her ultimate fashion statement.

