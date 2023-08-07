Fact Check: Is the Anne Hathaway 6.9 joke video real? Viral clip debunked

A video of actor Anne Hathaway laughing at an inappropriate joke is doing its rounds online. In the viral clip, Hathaway was seen talking to American TV host Jon Stewart and she asks him the double entendre joke and then gives the answer herself. However, the clip that is garnering massive attention online is a deepfake video and was created by the use of Artificial Technology.

The viral clip of Hathaway cracking the joke has made several people believe that she did in fact crack the joke on The Daily Show. The video is currently being circulated on social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok and it has managed to amass millions of views.

For those unaware the viral clip, which is being used as a deepfake, of Anne Hathaway laughing with host Jon Stewart is from her visit to the show back in 2015.

Anne Hathaway 6.9 joke video is not real and was created by the use of AI

As internet users came across the viral clip of Anne Hathaway cracking the joke, they started sharing hilarious reactions and fell for the fake video too. However, according to HITC, this viral clip was created using advanced AI technology in which they copied Hathaway's voice and edited her face to make it seem as if the video is real.

abdullah the Zinda Banda | lives in deep waters @TinyyInfinityy

A very good thing ruined by period



ThatAsianGirl @ThtAsianGrl What is 6.9? A good thing ruined by a period." Quote by Anne Hathaway. I had to laugh so loud! 🤣

It is worth noting that this deepfake video used a clip from 2015 when Anne appeared on The Daily Show. During the show, she was talking about her then-latest movie, Song One, and laughed about it.

In the original clip of The Daily Show, she talked about the plot of the movie Song One. She said,

“And then her little brother who’s 19 calls her up and says ‘I’m dropping out of college’ to become a musician. And she doesn’t react very well and they haven’t spoken for six months and then he gets hit by a car and is in a coma.”

As Anne Hathaway says this, she started laughing at it and Jon Stewart joins in. They laughed at Hathaway's statement for about seven minutes and then Anne went on and said, “That is my Facebook update.”

Anne Hathaway is an award-winning actor and she also advocated for gender equality as a UN Women goodwill ambassador

The Princess Diaries actor has won several awards including Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award, among others. She was born on November 12, 1982, and started her career in acting quite early.

Hathaway shot to stardom with her role in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries and after that, she got numerous roles in films like Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars, and Love & Other Drugs, among other films.

Anne Hathaway is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Mother Mary. It is also worth noting that this is the only movie that was allowed to continue filming amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.