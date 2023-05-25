"The immediate hysterics sent me": Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed at after calling for decorum in House, leaving netizens in a frenzy

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly got a taste of her own medicine when her colleagues laughed at her during a House session. The incident took place on Wednesday, 24, when the far-right congresswoman, who was subbing in for Speaker Kevin McCarthy, demanded that everyone maintain "decorum."

During Wednesday's session, House majority leader Steve Scalise was speaking about the much-debated debt ceiling when one lawmaker heckled mid-speech. This resulted in Marjorie Taylor Greene remarking:

"I ask that the House be in order and there be some decorum on the other side. (after a brief pause). The members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House."

Aaron Parnas @AaronParnas Marjorie Taylor Greene just told the House to have “decorum.”



Remember, Greene was the one heckling President Biden during the State of the Union.



Democrats laughed at her for good reason. Marjorie Taylor Greene just told the House to have “decorum.”Remember, Greene was the one heckling President Biden during the State of the Union. Democrats laughed at her for good reason. https://t.co/jing1JPui1

Greene's statement resulted in the house democrats erupting in laughter as the former slammed her gavel. Ironically, the Georgia representative is known to frequently heckle, troll, and harass her political opponents, including President Biden.

A video from the session began circulating on social media platforms, causing a frenzy amongst internet users.

"Just following her example": Netizens troll Marjorie Taylor Greene after House session video goes viral

As news of House democrats laughing at Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral, Twitterati was quick to call out the far-right congresswoman for her "hypocrisy." They used hilarious memes and sarcastic quips to express their satisfaction with the incident. Here are some comments as seen on Twitter:

Marjorie Taylor Greene has heckled others several time in the past

During President Joe Biden's speech at the State of the Union Address to Congress in February 2023, the Georgia representative shouted, "Liar!" while the former was mid-speech.

Later, both she and her fellow congresswoman Lauren Boebert kept chanting, "Build the Wall," as Biden was talking in favor of immigration reform.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is also infamous for yelling "snowflakes" in the face of a few equal rights activists in March 2023. Previously in 2022, activists from Voters of Tomorrow filed a formal complaint against her with the Office of Congressional Ethics after a video showing her screaming profanities and later kicking one of her staff members went viral.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has not yet commented on the recent news.

