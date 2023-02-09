“Coat made of puppies”: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets brutally trolled for State of the Union outfit

American politician and businesswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been the U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021, recently made headlines for wearing a white fur outfit.

Netizens were quick to seize the opportunity and troll the ensemble. Twitter user @davematt88 compared the coat to one worn by Disney villain Cruella de Vil, saying:

"Here's a picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a coat made of puppies."

The puppy remark comes at a time when Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called representative George Santos "a sick puppy" at the State of the Union address. Romney also said that Santos shouldn't be in Congress.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when President Joe Biden addressed the State of the Union. However, Republicans managed to garner all the attention with their outfits, yelling, and props.

Despite the attention on Santos and Romney, netizens could not stop mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene for her outfit.

Social media users diss Marjorie Taylor Greene's white fur outfit

Greene is being massively trolled on social media for her fur attire. One user even said that she was giving off a "Russian Karen vibe."

Some other reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat are as follows:

Greene carried a white balloon to express concern over China balloon spy controversy

Before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Marjorie was seen carrying a white balloon around Capitol Hill.

According to reports, she did it to express concern about the Chinese spy balloon that was spotted in the United States and was later shot down.

Marjorie also shared a video of the same on social media and wrote, "It's just an innocent balloon." In the video, she said:

"President Biden isn't afraid of balloons, he allowed China to traverse the United States with a Chinese spy balloon, gather intel from all of our military bases, our food factories, our cities, our critical infrastructure, send it back to China, before shooting it down on February 4."

Speaking of the China balloon controversy, the balloon entered the United States airspace on January 28 and was shot down on February 4. Later, China also acknowledged that the balloon belonged to Beijing and said in a statement that they were using it for scientific research.

