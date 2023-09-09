Mountain Dew VOO-DEW flavor: Where to buy, availability and other details revealed

Mountain Dew is back with another secret flavor as the beverage brand introduces the new VOO-DEW. Themed around Halloween and spookiness, the new drink is making a nationwide debut next week on Tuesday, September 12.

Debuting both in regular and zero-sugar variants, the new drink features a whitish color profile and comes with a bold and colorful label. Expected to be available only in 20. oz bottles and 12-packs of 12. oz cans, the new drink can be found at major retailers across the United States starting this Tuesday and onwards.

The new VOO-DEW encourages fans to indulge in Halloween Spirit (Image via Mountain Dew)

Fans looking forward to the VOO-DEW drink will be able to get it either online from Walmart.com and Amazon.com or in-store at major stores including Walgreens, Walmart, and others. The new drink may also be available through vending machines at select public locations. Fans can visit MTN DEW's website, https://www.mountaindew.com/products/mtn-dew-voo-dew/, to find the nearest store selling the new drink.

Mountain Dew's VOO-DEW drink reminds fans of a "cherished Halloween trick-or-treat candy."

Mountain Dew is adding to the spookiness this Halloween as the beverage brand introduced an all-new drink, VOO-Dew. While details about the specific flavor of the drink have not been revealed, the new drink is said to remind fans of "cherished Halloween trick-or-treat candy."

Catering to the dietary habits of various fans, the VOO-DEW drink will be available both in a regular variant and a zero-sugar (zero-calorie) variant. Scheduled to hit major stores across the United States starting September 12, the new drink will be exclusively sold in 12. oz cans (12-packs) and 20.oz PET bottles.

MTN Dew VOO-DEW will be hitting stores across the U.S. on September 12 (Image via Mountain Dew)

Encouraging fans to indulge in the Halloween spirit, the VOO-DEW is expected to be available in stores only for a limited time, or till the end of the spooky season. While details about the pricing of the new drink are not available, fans can expect it to cost somewhere around Mountain Dew's other popular secret flavors.

This is not the first time the beverage brand has introduced a VOO-DEW drink. First introduced to the United States back in 2019, the VOO-DEW, or VooDew line, has seen new Halloween launches every year.

While all past VOO-DEW drinks were released as secret flavors, the beverage brand introduced them as the following flavors- Candy Corner Flavor (2019), Fruit Candy Explosion (2020), Fruit Chew Candy (2021), and Sour Candy (2022).