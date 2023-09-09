Cheetos x Milk Bar Birthday Cake: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Milk Bar Cakes' owner, Christina Tosi, is sharing her love for Cheetos on her favorite snack's birthday month as she recently introduced a new themed Milk Bar birthday cake, which was the center of attraction at the popular snack's 75th birthday earlier this week (September 6). The unique dessert features a classic layered Milk Bar cake with a savory twist from Cheetle-infused frosting.

Inspired by Christina's childhood love for the orange snack, the sweet-n-savory cake is hitting Milk Bar stores starting this week. Available in a 6-inch variant for $62 and a 10-inch variant for $140, the unique dessert will start shipping September 11 onwards.

While the limited-edition cake is best when consumed fresh, it can be stored in the fridge for over five days.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the unique dessert can order it from the official Milk Bar store website or get it in-store from the flagship bakeries of Milk Bar in Los Angeles and New York. The dessert can only be purchased for a limited time until September 30 or till supplies last.

All you need to know about the Cheetos x Milk Bar Birthday Cake

Cheetos' 75th birthday party on September 6 had everything, from a Cheetle-inspired fashion show to the launch of limited edition themed merchandise, but what made head turns was none other than the birthday cake.

Made by the owner of Milk Bar - Christina Tosi - the Cheetos x Milk Bar Birthday Cake is a sweet-n-savory dessert that features several layers of delicious "classic sprinkle flecked birthday cake with Cheetos cheddar frosting, creamy birthday frosting, and topped...with birthday and Cheetos crumbs," as per the description on the website.

For those wondering, Cheetle refers to the orange powdery substance that sticks to the fingers when one enjoy a bag of the popular orange snack. Much of the flavor of the snack comes from this dust-like mix of salts, spices, and other crucial ingredients.

The Cheetos-inspired Milk Bar cake can be enjoyed for a limited time nationwide (Image via PR Newswire)

