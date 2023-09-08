Starbucks green slime cup: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Starbucks fans may have much to look forward to in the upcoming seasonal merch launch next week as images of a trendy green slime cup start making rounds on the internet. Teased on major social media and video-sharing platforms, including TikTok, by popular users like @xamanda_, the glossy lime green cup is shaped like a tumbler and features designs similar to a 'slimey' drip on top.

Paired with a matching cap and straw, the rumored cup is expected to be a 'glow-in-the-dark' 24 oz tumbler that might be suitable for cold drinks and beverages.

While the cup is already available for purchase at select stores across the United States, the actual pricing for it may not be revealed until the official launch of the seasonal merch next week.

eBay listings of the new rumored Starbucks green slime cup that could launch next week as seasonal merchandise (Image via eBay)

However, like all collectibles, the new green slime cup seems to have already made its way to eBay. Currently, the cup is listed on eBay for as low as $41, but the pricing can go as far as over $75 or more.

Starbucks' new Green Slime cup is yet to be launched officially

If collecting limited-edition and trendy Starbucks merch is your passion then you probably wouldn't want to let go of the new green slime cup that has started appearing on the internet.

Said to be available at select stores across the United States, the new cup is a 24-oz Venti tumbler that features a lime green body with 'slimey' drip designs on the top.

Expected to be a glow-in-the-dark merch, the new slime cup may launch with the chain's seasonal merch for fall and/or Halloween next week. Being sold on eBay between $41 to more than $75, the trendy mug can be a great fit for enjoying chilled beverages.

The spooky design of the tumbler also makes it a great fit to go with your Halloween merch collections.

The rumored Starbucks green slime cup is being sold on eBay for $41 and onwards (Image via Kimberly Brooke on Facebook / @xamanda_ on TikTok)

While collectors may want to get it from eBay right away, the exorbitant resale pricing does not seem to feel justified. Fans could save much by waiting for the official launch and getting the new cup at the official pricing.

You could also consider checking the nearby stores to see if they already have the green slime cups for sale. Some Target locations with Starbucks stores are also rumored to have them up for sale.

Though there has been no confirmation, the official pricing for the cups may not cross the $30 mark.