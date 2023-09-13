"Permanently.... Right?": Fans react as Red Velvet Oreos return to shelves

Red Velvet Oreos are returning to stores this week and fans couldn't be happier. Last available in 2020, the delicious treat has been one of the most-sold Oreo flavors across the United States. Exclusively available for a limited time, the returning favorite can be found at major retailers nationwide starting September 12.

Made with red-velvet-flavored Oreo cookies and a cream cheese filling, the treat can be purchased from the nearest Walmart or Target store and also online via Walmart.com and Target.com. The limited edition offering will only be available in a 12.2 oz pack that is currently priced at over $4.58 (with a $4.01 discount) on Walmart.com.

Red Velvet Oreos return to stores for a limited time (Image via Oreo)

The return of the long-awaited Oreo flavor sent fans into a frenzy as they took to social media to express their excitement. Sharing a similar reaction, a fan commented on Oreo's tweet asking the brand if their favorite flavor was here to stay.

Netizen reacts to Oreo's tweet (Image via Twitter)

"We're no longer blue" - Netizens over the moon as Red Velvet Oreo cookies set to return on September 12

First introduced to the United States back in 2015, the limited-edition Red Velvet Oreo cookies became a fan favorite. Available in stores on an on-and-off basis, the delicious treat bid goodbye to fans in 2020. However, it is now set to return to stores starting September 12.

The red velvet cake-flavored crispy biscuit sandwiches a cream-cheese-flavored creme filling, which takes the cookie up a notch. Available for purchase at major retailers across the U.S., including Walmart and Target, the limited-time treats can be snagged for over $8. Fans can also grab the returning favorite for over $4.58 (with a $4.01 discount) through Walmart.com.

Expand Tweet

Hyped for the return of the Red Velvet cookie, fans took to the comments section of Oreo's tweet to express their appreciation and excitement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While most fans were excited about the announcement, others wished to know for how long the limited-edition cookies would be available. While Oreo did not mention a confirmed date, the brand said that fans will be able to enjoy them for a limited time or until supplies last.

With all the craze and love that individuals have for the Red Velvet Oreo, it is highly likely that it will be sold out in no time. Therefore, those who don't want to miss out on this rare chance should grab the fan-favorite cookies from their nearest store at the earliest.