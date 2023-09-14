Starbucks Halloween drinkware: Where to buy, price, varieties, and other details explored

After weeks of rumor hunting, we finally have the official list of Starbucks' seasonal merch as the chain unveiled its Halloween drinkware collection on Tuesday, September 12. Featuring over nine unique cups and tumblers for the spooky season, the new collection is scheduled to hit stores nationwide this month.

Starting at over $14.95, the limited edition collection comprises a wide range of reusable cups and tumblers that are aimed at adding a spooky feel to your beverage experience.

Based on the Halloween theme, the new collection features bold colors and also includes drinkware with Halloween-themed prints and designs.

The Halloween collection includes over nine spooky, themed cups and tumblers (Image via Starbucks)

Using a reusable cup at Starbucks not only allows fans to reduce the number of single-use paper cups but also enables them to earn a $0.10 discount on their beverage. Additionally, bringing in your own reusable cup or tumbler for your favorite beverage also allows you to earn over 25 stars (reward points) if you have already joined the chain's reward program.

Starbucks' Halloween Drinkware collection hits stores this month

Starbucks ended the long wait for the seasonal merch this Tuesday as the chain unveiled its new Halloween collection. Adorning the Halloween look and wearing a spooky swag, the new drinkware collection includes over nine cups and tumblers for as low as $14.95.

Perfectly suitable for all your hot or chilled beverages, the limited edition drinkware hit stores nationwide in the coming weeks. Exclusively sold through all participating stores across the U.S. and the chain's website, the limited edition drinkware can be found in sizes ranging from 12 oz to over 24 oz.

Fans can grab the Halloween drinkware for as low as $14.95 (Image via Starbucks)

Looking forward to what the seasonal collection offers? Check out the sneak peek below:

Pink Pumpkin Mug

All pink on the outside, and pitch black on the inside, this trendy mug resembles a whole pumpkin without a top. Featuring symmetrical ridges on the outside, the limited edition mug can be availed for over $14.95.

Suitable for both cold and hot beverages, it can hold up to 12 oz of drinks.

Pink Pumpkin Mug (Image via S.)

Calavera Skull Mug

Put your spooky side to the front with this skull-shaped mug. Featuring a shiny, bold design, it can be availed for over $16.95. Having a maximum capacity of 14 oz, it can be found in Target-based Starbucks stores.

Calavera Skull Mug (Image via Starbucks)

Green Pumpkin Tumbler

Sip your worries away with this fall-themed tumbler. Priced at over $19.95, it features an all-black body with colorful pumpkin prints and a green cap. Taking over 12 oz of drinks, it can be perfect for your chilled beverages.

Green Pumpkin Tumbler (Image via S.)

Green Drip Cold Cup

A fun take on the spooky season, the Green Dip Cold Cup features a slime-based design and can be seen in a bold lime-green body. Priced at over $29.95, it also comes with a matching cap and sipper.

Suitable for your chilled beverages, it can hold up to 24 oz of your favorite drinks.

Black Bling Cold Cups and Key Chain

The Bling theme returns this season as well with two cold cups and a keychain. While the cups can be availed either for $25.95 (16 oz) or $29.95 (24 oz), the keychain is priced at over $15.95.

Like its predecessors, the Black Bling cups also show a beautiful reflection as light hits them.

Black Bling Cold Cups and Key Chain (Image via S.)

Multicolor Cold Cup

As the name suggests, the Multicolor Cold Cup is a show-stopper with its bold mix of attractive colors. Exclusively sold at Target-based Starbucks locations, it can be availed for over $29.95.

It comes with a cap and a sipper and can be used to enjoy up to 24 oz of cold beverages.

Multicolor Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Multicolor Drip Cold Cup

Similar to the Multicolor Cold Cup, it features a bold mix of colors but in a drip pattern. Priced at over $16.95, it can store cold beverages of up to 16 oz. Fans can find it at the nearest franchise store.

Multicolor Drip Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Brown Pumpkin Tumbler

Enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Latte in style this season with this fall-themed tumbler. Featuring an all-brown body with goofy doodles of pumpkins, it can be availed for over $14.95.

Suitable for both cold and hot beverages, it has a capacity of up to 16 oz.

Brown Pumpkin Tumbler (Image via S.)

Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack

Have your fall drinks in a different cup every day with this 6-pack collection of reusable hot cups. Available in several colors and designs, they can hold up to 16 oz of your favorite warm beverages.

Fans can get the 6-pack of drinkware at the nearest franchise store for over $19.95.

Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack (Image via Starbucks)

As mentioned earlier, the limited edition Halloween drinkware collection can be found at all participating stores across the United States. While some stores may already be selling these cups and tumblers, others will start offering them in the coming weeks.