McDonald's Pokémon card list 2023: Availability and all you need to know

McDonald's recently had Pokémon fans over the moon as the chain introduced the 2023 edition of Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Happy Meals. Launched in stores on September 15, the new meals come in a Pikachu-themed Happy Meal box and feature over 15 exclusive Pokémon Trading Cards.

The limited edition cards available with the meal include - Pikachu, Blissey, Kirlia, Cyclizar, Pawmi, and others. Starting at over $6 (excluding taxes), the Pokémon Happy Meals can be availed at all participating locations until October 16, 2023.

Pokémon Happy Meals were launched on September 15 (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald's customers can get their hands on nine normal and six holographic Pokémon cards

First introduced to the chain's menu back in 2002, the Pokémon Happy Meals have always included exclusive, limited-edition cards from the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG).

This year, the new Pokémon Happy Meals come with a total of 15 exclusive TCG cards. While nine of the cards are normal, at least six of them are available as holographic cards, which are quite popular among collectors as they can be rather rare to find.

Launched on September 15 and starting at over $6, the limited-time Pokémon Happy Meals can be purchased at all participating stores across the United States. The new meal is available to order at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries until October 16.

Pokémon Happy Meals 2023 comes with nine regular and six rare holographic TCG cards (Image via McDonald's)

Here's the list of the 15 exclusive cards that customers can look for in the Pokémon Happy Meals this year:

Blissey - Normal Cetoddle - Normal Cyclizar - Normal Flittle - Normal Kilowattrel - Normal Kirlia - Normal Pawmi - Normal Sandaconda - Normal Tandemaus - Normal Cetitan - Holographic Fuecoco - Holographic Klawf - Holographic Pikachu - Holographic Quaxly - Holographic Sprigatito - Holographic

The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Happy Meals are available in three variants, including - the Hamburger Meal, a 4-piece Chicken McNugget meal, and a 6-piece Chicken McNugget meal. All three meals come with the selected McDonald's entrée item, a serving of fries, apple slices, and a drink.

Individuals must note that McDonald's Pokémon Happy Meals often get sold out quickly, so those looking forward to collecting all 15 exclusive cards must do so at the earliest. While one may still be able to find them later on eBay and other similar reselling websites, they may be sold at extremely high prices.