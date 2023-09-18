National Cheeseburger Day 2023: deals, list of brands, and other details explored

With mere hours left until National Cheeseburger Day, it's finally time to make the last adjustments to your plans for the cheesy day. Celebrated every year on September 18, the eventful day is dedicated to the love Americans have for their cheeseburgers. Falling on Monday this year, Cheeseburger Day is the perfect excuse for fans who have been holding themselves back from enjoying the cheesy treats.

While this eventful day may not be an actual holiday, that doesn't have to stop you from enjoying your favorites. Popular fast food chains like Burger King, McDonald's, Dairy Queen, and Wendy's, among others, are all set for the celebrations this week as they begin to offer major deals ranging from freebies to $1 cheeseburgers and much more.

Americans show their love for cheeseburger as they celebrate the National Cheeseburger Day on September 18 (Image via Semenovp/Getty Images)

Reports from a YouGov survey suggest that over 74% of Americans love their burgers with some cheese in them. While not everyone may agree, the melted cheese often adds an extra touch of flavor to regular burgers. Americans don't shy away from showing their love for cheeseburgers either, as they have continued to celebrate Cheeseburger Day every year since 2011.

Deals to look out for this National Cheeseburger Day on September 18

National Cheeseburger Day is back this year, and so is the love for cheeseburgers. Celebrated every year on September 18, the eventful day is lined with all sorts of cheeseburgers. Whether you like yours with a single slice of melty cheese or an all-loaded cheeseburger is your heart's call, there is no holding back your love for one of the most popular American fast foods.

Making the day extra special, fast food chains and restaurants have also started pitching in with drool-worthy deals and discounts.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a free cheeseburger with all purchases of $1 or more on National Cheeseburger Day. Exclusively available to the chain's Royal Perks reward program members, the freebie can be claimed when ordering online through a unique six-digit code from the offer section. The limited-time deal may not be available for delivery orders.

McDonald's

While there are no freebies at McDonald's this National Cheeseburger Day, the chain is welcoming fans to enjoy their favorite cheeseburgers for as little as $0.50. Exclusively available on orders made through the chain's website or mobile app, the limited-time deal can be claimed at all participating locations. The deal may be limited to in-store and/or pickup orders.

Wendy's

Wendy's isn't lagging behind on this Cheeseburger Day either, as the chain begins to offer a $0.1 deal on its popular Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers. Claimable with the purchase of any qualifying item, the one-day deal can be claimed with app orders only. Fans may have to join the chain's reward program to claim the $0.1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal.

Applebee’s

Any chance your better half is a major fan of cheeseburgers? Well, Applebee's got your back this National Cheeseburger Day as the restaurant chain starts offering 'Classic Handcrafted Burger and Fries' meals for as low as $8.99. Available throughout the day, the limited-time deal can be claimed all across the United States.

Dairy Queen

If you are looking for some freebies this Monday, don't forget to check out the nearest Dairy Queen. The free cheeseburger can be claimed when making a quick purchase of $1 or more. The offer may be exclusively available with in-app or website purchases made at a participating location.

Others

The list may be endless, but here are some of the other important cheeseburger deals that you may not want to miss out on this National Cheeseburger Day.

Krystal - Enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals with all qualifying app purchases. Smashburger - Get a Classic Singles Deal only for $5 from September 18 to 20. Carl’s Jr - Reward program members enjoy half-price on Double Cheeseburgers when buying through the app or online. White Castle - Get a buy-one-get-one deal on Single Cheese Slider by using the code 'BOGO' at checkout. Offer claimable between September 18 and 20. Wahlburgers - Get almost all burgers on the menu for half the price on Monday, September 18. Bar Louie - Enjoy a 50% discount on all burgers for National Cheeseburger Day.

While most of the deals only require a purchase of a minimum value, others may be tied to a coupon code. Additionally, some deals may also require you to be a rewards program member. It is to be noted that most of the reward programs are free, and you can join anytime by signing in through the chain's app or website.