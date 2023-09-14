Burger King National Cheeseburger deal: How to avail, offers, and other details revealed

Burger King is welcoming fans to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in full swing as the chain has now unveiled a weeklong spell of exciting deals. The limited-time deals that kick off on September 18 - National Cheeseburger Day - will allow fans to enjoy some of their favorite BK offerings as freebies or at a discounted price until September 24.

Exclusively available to the chain's Royal Perks reward program members, the limited-time deals can be enjoyed at all participating restaurants across the United States. The deal is good for all new and old Royal Perks members, hence those who are yet to join the chain's reward program can do so right now.

B.K. gets ready to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with freebies for fans (Image via Burger King)

All you need to know about Burger King's weeklong National Cheeseburger Day deals

Burger King wants fans to go all out this National Cheeseburger Day as the chain has unveiled a week of deals and discounts. Starting right on National Cheeseburger Day, September 18, the limited-time deals honor the eventful day with a number of freebies, including Cheeseburgers.

To claim the deals, users must apply the six-digit coupon code for the respective day from the coupon section on the app or website.

The deals are good for all in-store or pick-up orders placed at a participating B.K. restaurant until September 24.

B.K.'s limited-time National Cheeseburger Day deals end on September 24 (Image via Burger King)

Fans can find the complete list of the weeklong deals and discounts below:

September 18 - Free Cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1. September 19 - Free Whopper Jr. with a minimum purchase of $1. September 20 - Get a Whopper Sandwich only for $3. September 21 - Get a BOGO on Whopper. September 22 - Free Onion Rings with a minimum purchase of $1. September 23 - Get the Family Bundle for as low as $22. September 24 - Get double Crowns on all online purchases.

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time deals begin on September 18 and can be enjoyed until September 24. Fans can claim the deals at all participating stores.

Like all reward programs, Burger King's Royal Perks also rewards its members by giving them Crowns - reward points - on all purchases made through the mobile app or the chain's website. Apart from the reward points, members also enjoy special perks like exclusive deals and discounts during new promotions.