Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar: Where to buy and other details revealed

Coca-Cola is back with another mystery flavor this month, as the brand unveiled the Y3000 Zero Sugar. Created through the joint efforts and innovation of both AI (Artificial Intelligence) and humans, the new drink joins that brand's 'Creations' segment and welcomes fans to "imagine what the future tastes and feels like."

Starting this week, the secret flavor can be found at all major retailers across the regions of the United States, Africa, and Europe, among others. Exclusively available for a limited time, the new drink is aimed at invoking the flavors of the year 3000 and may taste quite "unique."

The soda brand announced the launch of the new Y3000 Zero Sugar through a press release earlier this week, with Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy, saying:

"We hope that Coca-Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like — and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?"

Briefing fans about the idea behind the new drink, Vlad added:

"The role of every drop is to leverage the latest, most advanced technologies and cultural trends to create novel experiences."

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar will be available for a limited time in specific regions

Coca-Cola is offering fans an opportunity to peek into the future as the brand announced the launch of its latest secret flavor - Y3000 Zero Sugar. Delving into the possibilities of what the soda brand's beverages will taste in the year 3000, the new drink brings together the expertise of the researchers at The Coca-Cola Company and the "always learning, always improving" Artificial Intelligence.

Created through the fusion of inputs from loyal soda fans across the globe and the futuristic vision of AI, the new drink can be found at major retailers in the regions of the United States, Africa, Europe, China, and Canada starting this week. Exclusively available for a limited time, the new drink will be available both in cans and PET bottles.

Coke's latest secret flavor, Y3000 Zero Sugar, hits stores in select countries this week (Image via Coca-Cola)

The labels for the new drink feature bold futuristic aesthetics on a silver base, which is complemented with minute detailing of cyan, violet, and magenta. The Y3000 cans also come with a unique QR code that allows fans to access the Coca‑Cola Creations Hub. Here, fans can experience a glimpse of the possibilities in the year 3000 and try unique photo filters with the Y3000 AI Cam.

Similar to the previous secret flavors launched under the 'Creations' segment, Coca-Cola won't be revealing the actual flavor profile of the new Y3000 Zero Sugar. Fans may have to wait for the drink to hit the nearest store so that they can sample it and get a glimpse of what the year 3000 has in store for Coke fans.